Big Data Exchange (BDx) Nanjing Data Center First to Receive Uptime Institute's Tier III Certification in Nanjing

Certification Demonstrates Commitment to Quality, Secure Infrastructure

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx) , a pan-Asian data center cluster, announced it has received the Uptime Institute Tier III Certification of Design Documents for its new data center being constructed in Nanjing, China. Uptime Institute is the IT industry's most trusted and adopted global standard for the proper design, build and operation of data centers. The Nanjing facility is the first data center in Nanjing to earn the certification.

"Ensuring that BDx meets, and even exceeds, the industry standards for our infrastructure is our top priority for all of our facilities, including our Nanjing data center," said David Kim, Chief Operating Officer for BDx. "We're extremely proud to earn the distinction of receiving one of the Uptime Institute's highly sought after certifications. The stringent process was important for us to demonstrate our commitment to offering quality products for our customers."

The Uptime Institute's Tier Certification of Design Documents is based on a rigorous set of criteria covering mechanical, electrical, structural and site elements. Uptime Institute experts reviewed the facility's design documents and provided consulting support, which guided a final design compliant with the Tier III rating.

BDx recently celebrated the construction milestone of receiving electricity. The Nanjing data center is powered up by two separate 10 kilovolt feeders from two separate substations. Completion of the power source brings the project closer to launching. Once finished, the Nanjing data center will connect to the BDx Global Operating Platform with its unique, fully redundant command and control systems. The BDx Single Pane portal will allow customers to interconnect across the BDx cluster as well as to public clouds and third-party data centers with one click.

"The newly certified NKG1 facility is designed to support MNC, FSI and OTT customers, especially for their high-power density demands," said Bill Gao, EVP & CEO Greater China. "With our 1,000-rack/4 megawatt NKG1 facility, and the 4,000-rack NKG2 facility being developed alongside it, we can provide sufficient power to support our customers, whether they need a single rack, complete custom configuration across a whole floor, or a mega power expansion over the next three years. Further, the use of BDx's automated modules allows us to provide a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering customers the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds."

The newly constructed facility is scheduled to launch in October. BDx is also inviting tenders for NKG2, which is slated for completion mid-Q4 2021.

To learn more about BDx, visit www.bdxworld.com or contact sales@bdxworld.com.

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a Pan Asian data center cluster with sites throughout Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx SoftConnect, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

