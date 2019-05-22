Big data becomes a new growth point of Guizhou's development

GUIZHOU, China, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organizing Committee of the 2019 Big Data Expo -- China International Big Data Industry Expo 2019, also known as 2019 Big Data Expo, will be held from May 26 to 29 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The 2019 Big Data Expo will include activities such as high-end dialogues, forums, contests, exhibitions and other colorful events, which will spotlight the latest technical innovations and achievements and provide an international platform for interaction, presentation and promotion of hi-tech companies.

In fact, Guizhou started a journey to be a pacesetter in China's big data industry since 2013.

In 2017, Guiyang established 1,200 big data enterprises with main business income worth 81.7 billion yuan. The new driving force represented by big data industry contributed to Guiyang's economic growth, injecting great momentum into the economic growth of Guiyang whose growth rate ranked first among capital cities for five consecutive years.

As of 2018, internationally well-known tech companies that have settled in Guiyang High-tech Industrial Development Zone include Intel, Google, Dell, IBM, Baidu, Huawei Cloud and Alibaba. In 2018, the main business income of big data enterprises in this zone reached 24.18 billion yuan, registering a year-on-year increase of 26.2%.

In fact, the development of big data industry in Guizhou is inseparable from the political support of China's central government and the local government.

In January 2012, China's State Council issued the Several Opinions on Promoting Better, Sound and Rapid Economic and Social Development of Guizhou, specifying the development of industries of strategic importance such as electronic industry and information technology industry.

Closely following the national development strategy, several policies on the layout and planning of big data were introduced in 2014, elaborating on the industry orientation and development direction.

In 2015, the Guiyang International Big Data Expo 2015 & Global Big Data Era Guiyang Summit were held from May 26 to 29 at the Guiyang International Conference & Exhibition Center, marking the start of the Big Data Expo. Since then, the Expo has become an annual big data event with a focus on industry frontiers and win-win cooperation.

In 2016, Guizhou was approved to build China's first National Big Data Comprehensive Pilot Area.

