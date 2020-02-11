Big Data and Business Analytics Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 512.04 Billion by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market size of Big Data and Business Analytics was estimated at USD 171.39 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 512.04 billion by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 14.80 percent between 2019 and 2026.

Big Data analytics is the process of analyzing, storing and arranging huge data sets in order to discover trends and other useful information which can be used for further business decisions. Furthermore, companies implement big data analytics to increase the organization's sales; improve efficiency; and enhance logistics, customer service, and risk management.

Big Data analytics can further be used for faster and better decision making by academics, analysts and business users, using data that was previously inaccessible or unusable. These features have pushed for the widespread adoption of big data and business analytics and has in turn impacted the market growth.

By Industry, it is found that the manufacturing segment led the global big data and business analytics market in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The main factors driving the adoption of Big Data Analytics in the manufacturing industry include increased demand for minimizing manufacturing defects and improving supply chain management. However, availability of skilled manpower and high implementation costs cause budget constraints in small and medium-sized enterprises, which is expected to impede the growth of the Big Data and Business Analytics market.

Furthermore, during the forecast period, the BFSI sector is expected to grow at the highest growth rate due to the rapid increase in data form transactions, risk management, and personalized product offerings to the customers.

TRENDS INFLUENCING BIG DATA AND BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

Growth in the global Big Data and Business Analytics market is driven by increased adoption of Data analytics tools by various organizations for enhanced and quicker decision-making and gain competitive advantage through timely analysis and action on knowledge. For example, according to a survey conducted by Forbes in North America in 2017, 53 percent of the U.S. and Canadian companies are using big data analytics to boost their service efficiencies and increase their revenue growth. In turn, companies embrace Big Data and Business Analytics to enhance productivity and maximize customer experience, thereby creating a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

Growing demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among small and medium-sized businesses is driving growth in the big data market and business analysis.

The need to gain better insights into business planning is growing, and emerging technologies such as social media analytics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for global market growth.

The need to gain better insights into business planning is growing, and emerging technologies such as social media analytics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for global market growth.

REGION WISE BIG DATA AND BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET SHARE

North America dominated the Big Data and Business Analytics market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. The major factors driving market growth in this area include the rise in cloud services adoption among various industry verticals and the adoption of advanced analytics solutions among SMEs.

Due to the development in the banking & insurance industry and the adoption of new technologies such as IoT and big data, Asia-Pacific is expected to see the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

BIG DATA AND BUSINESS ANALYTICS KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Analytics Tools

Dashboard & Data Visualization

Self-Service Tools

Data Mining & Warehousing

Reporting

Others.

By Application

Customer Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Pricing Analytics

Spatial Analytics

Workforce Analytics

Risk & Credit Analytics

Transportation Analytics.

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Energy & Utility

Transportation

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecom

Education

Others.

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Fair Isaac Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

TIBCO Software Inc.

Teradata Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Others

