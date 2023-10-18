Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics Market Size to Grow USD 47.2 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 9.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor and Electronics Market is Segmented by Component (Software, Services), by End User (Semiconductor, Electronics), by Analytics Tool (Dashboard and Data Visualization , Reporting, Self Service Tools, Data Mining and Warehousing, Others), by Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics , Marketing Analytics , Pricing Analytics, Workforce Analytics , Others), by Usage (Sales and Marketing, Fault Detection and Classification, Predictive Maintenance , Virtual Meteorology, Process Optimization, Yield Prediction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.



The global Big Data Analytics in Semiconductor & Electronics market was valued at USD 18.7 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 47.2 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of Big Data Analytics In Semiconductor & Electronics Market

The proliferation of big data analytics software adoption by various organizations to facilitate improved & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner is one of the key factors influencing the growth of the global big data analytics and semiconductor & electronics market.

The expansion of big data analytics in the semiconductor and electronics sector is also positively impacted by a number of advantages offered by big data and business analytics, such as quicker data processing. A further factor that is anticipated to hinder the development of big data analytics in the semiconductor and electronics business is the high installation cost.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN SEMICONDUCTOR & ELECTRONICS MARKET

The use of big data analytics is fueled by an increase in investments in big data and business analytics technologies across several semiconductor and electronics organizations to drive revenue growth and enhance service efficiency. Furthermore, as big data analytics gain relevance and support the market's expansion, top executives of several organizations are progressively employing various sorts of analytics to address their business needs.

Big data and business analytics are also being used by the semiconductor and electronics industries to increase sales, enhance pricing and market entrance tactics, and improve predictive maintenance and yield. The market has become more productive and efficient as a result of this improvement. Instead, businesses are implementing big data analytics to improve the client experience, which greatly aids in the expansion of the Big Data Analytics Semiconductor & Electronics Market.

Manufacturing of semiconductors and devices requires strict quality control. Real-time monitoring and analysis of industrial processes are made possible by big data analytics. It has the ability to spot irregularities, deviations, and flaws, enabling prompt remedial action. As a result, expenses are reduced and customer satisfaction is increased while also improving product quality, lowering faults, and minimizing production losses. Predictive maintenance solutions are implemented using big data analytics in semiconductors and electronics. Potential concerns can be found before they cause breakdowns by monitoring the status of machinery and equipment with sensors and data analytics. This method minimizes downtime, increases the equipment's longevity, and enhances maintenance plans.

Global supply networks for the semiconductor and electronics industries are intricate. Big data analytics is used to streamline supply chains, assisting businesses with inventory management, demand forecasting, and strategic sourcing and logistical choices. Costs are reduced as a consequence, and operational effectiveness is raised. By examining consumer preferences, market trends, and feedback data, big data analytics in semiconductors and electronics aids product innovation. This useful data aids businesses in creating new, competitive features and products. Businesses may get a competitive edge in the quickly changing IT sector by staying ahead of the curve.

By spotting inefficiencies and potential areas for improvement, the use of big data analytics in the semiconductor and electronics industry helps to reduce costs. Companies may lower operating expenses and increase profitability by simplifying processes, cutting waste, and optimizing resource allocation.

BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN SEMICONDUCTOR & ELECTRONICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The region with the greatest projected growth rate is Asia-Pacific. due to the increased use of tablets and smartphones in nations like China and India. Governments in Asia-Pacific nations are also making active investments in big data analytics solutions and services, which is anticipated to considerably aid the market's expansion.

The software sector accounted for the greatest market share for big data analytics in semiconductor & electronics in 2021, and this trend is anticipated to be true over the course of the forecast period. By offering data-based insights, facilitating improved decision-making, and generating more income, the software segment assists organizations in leveraging the greatest return. However, big data analytics in the semiconductor and electronics industry are anticipated to have the most impact on the Services category in the future years. During the projection period, it is anticipated that the market will see profitable growth due to the surge in demand for cloud-based big data analytics services. Additionally, the demand for software-as-a-service (SaaS) is increasing due to its many advantages, including scalability and a low one-time client acquisition cost

Key Companies:

CISCO SYSTEMS INC

Amazon

EMC

Dell Inc

IBM

TIBCO Software Inc

Microsoft

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc

