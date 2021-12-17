Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market to Reach US$ 194.7 Bn Amid Growing Emphasis on Patient Data Security

Over 6 out of 10 Sales in Big Data Analytics Healthcare Market to be Accounted by Cloud-based Systems

In a recent market study, Fact.MR covers recent developments in the global big data analytics in healthcare market, highlighting vital aspects such as trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. The report studies recent developments in the segments of the market in terms of spender type, tool type, applications, and deployments across seven regions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global big data analytics in healthcare market size is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 39.7 Bn in 2022, finds Fact.MR. Expanding at a stupendous 19% CAGR, the market valuation is projected to top US$ 194.7 Bn by 2032.

Big data analytics in the healthcare sector is widely being adopted, mainly to streamline operations, handle transactional information and patient data. With ongoing expansion of medical services in the healthcare sector, demand for big data analytics in healthcare is expected to witness an upward trajectory over the forecast period.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has underpinned the need for cutting-edge technological tools for diagnosis and treatment. Due to the lockdown restrictions imposed to contain the virus, patients were resorting to telematics for virtual appointments.

This factor has spurred demand for patient data management software and tools, and the trend is expected to continue in the forthcoming years.

Further, increasing government investments in the expansion of the healthcare sector are anticipated to boost the market. Federal mandates such as the American Recovery and Reinvestments Act of 2009 are encouraging healthcare providers and organizations to adopt electronic health records (ERH). Such initiatives are expected to bode well for the market.

Besides this, as the patient pool continues to rise, healthcare providers are striving to improve operations, streamline data transfer and protect patient data in a safe and accessible manner. This is compelling service providers to develop products with high security and accuracy, which in turn is augmenting the growth in the market.

"Introduction of telematics, wearables, and smart healthcare tracking devices for applications in hospitals is expected to continue driving sales in the market. Besides this, increasing adoption of online payment platforms in clinics and recreational centers will fuel the growth in the market over the assessment period," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on spender type, the healthcare provider segment is projected to account for 72.8% of the total market share over the assessment period.

In terms of deployment type, sales in the cloud-based segment are forecast to command 65% of the total market share.

Demand for predictive analytics is expected to increase at a 21.6% CAGR through 2032.

Applications in the transactional data segment are projected to hold nearly 50% of the total market share.

The U.S. will continue to dominate the North America market, with sales growing at a 18.9% CAGR through 2032.

market, with sales growing at a 18.9% CAGR through 2032. China is expected to emerge as an attractive pocket, commanding a lion's share in the East Asia market.

Growth Drivers:

Rapid adoption of technologically advanced data backup services and tools in emerging economies will boost the market.

Increasing deployment of on-premise services as a part of sustainability drive in chemist shops, local medical wholesalers, and other healthcare facilities will propel sales in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global big data analytics in healthcare market are focusing on research and development to diversify their product portfolios. Besides this, players are investing in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations and, partnerships to expand their global presence and distribution networks.

For instance, in October 2020, a global leader in software solutions, launched a new service known as Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. The new service improves collaboration between healthcare providers and patients, improves health data insights, and protects patient data effectively.

Key Players in the Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Include:

IBM Corporation

OptumHealth Care Solutions

Microsoft Corp

McKesson

MedeAnalytics

Verisk Analytics

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Oracle Corp

Zephyr Health

Cisco Systems Inc.

Infosys

SAS Institute

Alteryx

SAP SE

Denodo Technologies Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of the big data analytics in healthcare market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global big data analytics in healthcare market with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Spender Type:

Healthcare Payer

Healthcare Provider

Tool Type:

Data Warehouse Analytics

Financial Analytics

Production Reporting

CRM Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Visual Analytics

Risk Management Analytics

Supply chain Analytics

Test Analytics

Application:

Access Clinical Information

Access Operational Information

Access Transactional Data

Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Key Questions Covered in Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Report

The report offers insight into the big data analytics in healthcare market demand outlook for 2022-2032.

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for big data analytics in healthcare market between 2022 and 2032.

Big data analytics in healthcare market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

Big data analytics in healthcare market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

