Big Data Analytics Delivers During the Pandemic

NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite lockdowns, creative data analytics and digital marketing deliver incredible results. As the nation's economy slammed shut due to the pandemic, certain sectors seemed to defy the severity of the situation. The digital world seemed to defy gravity, generating ever more interest and expediting uptake out of necessity. A recent press release from SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) (SRAX Profile) is a prime example of such gravity-defying action and may be a harbinger of what's to come. Leveraging in-depth investor intelligence and big data analytics, SRAX uses proprietary technology to creatively unlock and utilize data in new powerful ways to create a new nexus of opportunity between public companies, financiers, investors and traders. SRAX just released news on Sequire, the company's innovative technology platform for comprehensive investor intelligence, corporate communications and shareholder retention and acquisition. From launch just over a year ago, Sequire has grown its client base to over 75 publicly traded companies, amassing an aggregate 500,000+ active investors and traders as sales have exploded in Q2 2020. What makes Sequire so attractive with such rapid uptake is that for the first-time public companies can monitor investors and activate media campaigns to engage existing investors and attract new ones. SRAX's technology delivers public companies unparalleled insights into investors' behaviors and trends and newfound ability to use those insights to engage investors across various marketing channels. Leveraging data and resources from Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), a leading provider of communications and data and analytics solutions, Sequire has attracted public companies across a wide spectrum of industries and delivered notable results from its platform for such diverse companies as Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS), a children's entertainment media company; Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) a health & wellness company; and Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions.

Accelerated Uptake

The adoption of technology and the digitization of business has been underway for decades. Changes were evolving long before coronavirus, but the pandemic hypersonically accelerated the evolution. Companies that were obliquely considering digital solutions a few years ago are now embracing them as part of the new normal, establishing business relationships for a long-term digital future. Whether through Zoom meetings, virtual conferences or digital marketing, companies in nearly every industry are pivoting to adapt to the crisis. The virus has hastened the digital transition so fast that customers across every sector are flocking to technology solutions as digital platforms reap the benefits. This transition to technology is no passing fad and is expected to permanently alter the way business is conducted and social interactions occur. Nowhere is this transition more needed or welcomed than in the complex interactions between public companies and their current and future shareholders. Roadshows and investor conferences are suddenly lumbering dinosaurs while virtual meetings lack sizzle and have limited appeal. Innovative new strategies and creative big data solutions are at the heart of establishing a new paradigm in investor intelligence, and corporate communications and will set the standard for decades to come.

Data Centric Solutions

It's a common understanding that data is collected and analyzed, but data alone is useless until it's been parsed and massaged in some manner to create actionable intelligence. The optimization and monetization of data is a multibillion-dollar global business - data and business analytics solutions reached $166 billion in 2018, and it is projected to explode to $260 billion in just two years. SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) (SRAX Profile), a rapidly growing, innovative consumer data management technology company, is carving an enviable niche in this explosive market. SRAX uniquely unlocks the value of data, integrating all aspects of the digital marketing and advertising experience, including verified consumer participation, all into one platform. Through its Sequire technology platform, SRAX is monetizing datasets and growing recurring revenue streams by delivering a digital competitive advantage for clients. Recent news at Sequire offers crystal clear insight into the company's parabolic growth potential. Using proprietary processes, unique data management technology and digital marketing acumen, Sequire has experienced incredible growth from its launch just over a year ago, expanding its client base to over 75 publicly traded companies in the U.S. and Canada. Sequire posted record sales of over $2.5M in Q2 2020, servicing an aggregate of 500K+ investors and traders that issuers have on the platform. These ballooning numbers indicate an accelerated uptake of Sequire's unique investor relations services, long a stumbling block for publicly traded companies.

Some of this accelerated uptake may be attributed to the pandemic, but platform efficacy is paramount – clients come and stay because it works, delivering new digital competitive advantages. Through Sequire, public companies can now monitor and track retail and institutional investors then activate media campaigns to engage existing investors and simultaneously attract new ones. Sequire can identify traits of current investors and is then able to market directly to subgroups to attract liked minded shareholders. Public companies never had it so good, especially ones providing niche products services. This has long been the bane of public companies – how to effectively interact and communicate with current shareholders and—even more importantly—how to appeal to and attract new shareholders. Never before has such an effective solution been provided to the investor relations dilemma faced by publicly traded companies.

This news comes on the heels of last week's eyepopping revelation that SRAX had entered into a definitive securities purchase agreements led by existing institutional investors for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of $13 million senior secured convertible debentures to fund the rapid expansion of Sequire. Pegged at an above-market fixed conversion price of $2.69, the deal appears to be another strong vote of confidence from institutional investors in the viability and future of SRAX's technology as well as an endorsement of the market value of data analytics and digital marketing.

"On Thursday, we announced a capital raise of $13M, which we will use in part to fund the rapid expansion of Sequire," said SRAX CEO and founder Christopher Miglino. "Our clients have seen notable results from the platform and its related services. We've also seen a significant increase in the number of clients on the platform with Q2 sales hitting over $2.5M and an additional $3M in the pipeline, with a very high probability of closing in Q3."

To translate, Sequire has a high probability of reaching a 200% quarter-over-quarter increase in sales in the midst of a crippling global pandemic - hard to imagine any stronger validation of efficacy and accelerated uptake of SRAX's technology and services.

In new powerful ways, public companies using Sequire now track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across multiple marketing channels. By uniquely marrying data management and digital marketing, Sequire unlocks investor behaviors and trends, even providing public companies the ability to identify who is buying and selling stock. Then, using these newfound detailed insights, these companies can pique and capture the interest of existing investors as well as attract new investors.

Sequire gives public companies the power to:

Monitor shareholders' behaviors from a company's data sets over time

Analyze activity from market makers and see the biggest gains and losses

Uncover trends over time from buyer and sellers

Track ROI from investor relations programs

Assign shareholder credit to investor relations firms

Turn real-time conference visitor data into targeted cross-channel ads

Reach potential investors based on current stock buyer behaviors and trends

Target current stock buyers to promote a higher return from existing relationships

Putting power into finger tips, Sequire also offers an multi-feature innovative mobile APP and more information can be found at mysequire.com.

SRAX has an extensive background and acumen in data management and digital advertising as well as deep understanding how to strategically interact with different brands. The rapid acceptance and adoption of SRAX's product offering in the midst of a pandemic, strong institutional investor support, and the accelerated embracement of digital solutions definitely makes SRAX one to watch.

Just a Few of a Growing Number

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is a $4 billion global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) is a leading global media company that develops, produces, markets and licenses branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The company distributes its content worldwide in all formats, as well as a broad range of consumer products based on its characters. The Genius Brands Network currently reaches 80 million U.S. households with continued expansion planned both in the U.S. and internationally.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The company's BolaWrap product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an 8-foot bola style Kevlar(R) tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to control encounters safely and effectively.

Can B Corp. (OTCQB: CANB) is a health & wellness company providing some of the highest grade and purity cannabidiol (CBD) products available under multiple recognized brands. "Sequire is an essential tool for any CEO to understand what is going on with their stock and for their ability to communicate with their investors and find new ones," said Can B Corp. CEO Marco Alfonsi. Can B utilizes multi-channel distribution to reach consumers, including medical facilities, doctor offices, retailers, online and direct. The company owns and operates an R&D and production facility in Lacey, WA, and Green Grow Farms, a licensed hemp grower and cultivator in New York.

For more information on SRAX Inc., please visit SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX).

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 40+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

SOURCE NetworkNewsWire