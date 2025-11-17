Big Boost for Distributors as SKE Launches Its First 10,000 Plus Puff Device in the UK

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vape brand SKE has launched its first 15K big puff device, SKE BAR 15K, to the UK retail market, with the company fully confident that it will drive record sales through distributor networks amid growing consumer demand for refillable products.

The new 15,000-puff device follows the success of SKE's 6,000-puff model, SKE cl6000, which has sold over tens of millions of units globally.

Its launch comes amid a surge in sales of big puff devices across the UK, with an estimated 3 million units per week sold by the end of 2024 according to Material Focus, driven by convenience and lower overall cost compared to single-use devices.

The product category is poised for even more growth with the disposable vape ban now in force.

The rechargeable 15k puff device features a 2ml pod and 10ml e-liquid container, and comes in 16 of SKE's best known and best-selling 600-puff vape' flavours.

It has the iconic SKE BAR look with a more sleek design and transparent pods, so consumers can track e-liquid levels; and incorporates technology that ensures consistent flavour quality throughout use - addressing a common complaint about big puff devices. It also includes a battery that lasts up to 48 hours on a single charge, and a smart display that make users feel more at ease when out and about for the day.

Chris Dong, Regional Sales Director at SKE, said: "The industry has undergone significant change to comply with new regulations, driving a big shift in product development.

"Our 15K device will provide a substantial boost to vape distributors and wholesalers, as big puffs are proving popular among consumers by helping them transition from disposables and conventional cigarettes.

"By replicating flavours from our small-puff range, we've made the switchover even easier, and our new big puff device delivers a mouth-to-lung inhale that feels similar to cigarettes, creating a smoother quitting journey for smokers."

It's also expected the new device will go a long way in helping keep quitting affordable for smokers and vapers during the cost-of-living crisis – which is set to worsen with the Autumn Budget later this month.

The SKE BAR 15K puff device will retail at £12.99 (RRP), with a 12ml refill costing £7.99. By comparison, the average UK cigarette pack now costs between £13.30 and £16.60. A single 15K puff device is equivalent to roughly 1,000 cigarettes or 50 packs of 20 cigarettes, making it close to 40 times cheaper. Also, the rechargeable design also reduces environmental impact, with one device lasting between 1.5 and 5 months depending on usage, and even longer for light users.

About SKE

SKE is a well-respected and admired vaping brand in UK and Europe, with a vivid vision to inspire the industry with innovative and delicately designed vaping products. At SKE, where creativity and aesthetics come together, it redefines the vaping experience in a more individual and inclusive way.

For more information about SKE, please visit www.skevape.com.

For media inquiries, please contact media@skevape.com