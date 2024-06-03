Biesterfeld Group acquires Aerontec and expands its presence in Africa

HAMBURG, Germany and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biesterfeld Group has acquired Aerontec, a leading South African supplier and distributor of advanced composite materials and related technology. The closing was completed today. Through this transaction, the Biesterfeld Group has become the 100 percent shareholder of Aerontec Pty Ltd. Biesterfeld is continuing its geographical expansion, laying the foundation for the long-term expansion of its market position in a highly attractive region, not only in the composites sector but beyond it too.

Aerontec Pty Ltd, founded in 2002, has developed into a leading distributor of advanced composite materials in South Africa. Aerontec´s product offering includes an extensive range of materials especially for the marine, transportation, consumer goods and aerospace industries. The company has certified warehousing and distribution facilities in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Jeffreys Bay and Durban.

Dirk J. Biesterfeld, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Biesterfeld AG, explains: "The sub-Saharan region is of high interest for Biesterfeld. With this acquisition, we are not only pursuing our global growth strategy but have also gained a great team, which shares the same goals and values that we hold at Biesterfeld. I welcome Graham Blyth and all new colleagues as part of our Biesterfeld family. We are looking forward to a successful future together."

Stephan Glander, CEO of Biesterfeld AG, adds: "Founder Graham Blyth and his team have built a very successful, fast-growing company, which combines distribution and logistics with outstanding technology expertise and differentiated services in composites. That is why they are a perfect match with our strategy of geographic expansion and an even stronger focus on technology and consultancy-driven businesses. We look forward to building on Aerontec´s success, working together to develop markets and providing customers with even more value-added products and services."

Graham Blyth, founder and Managing Director of Aerontec, emphasizes, "Biesterfeld is a leading international distributor of plastics, rubber and speciality chemicals with high reputation and know-how, and therefore a great company to speed up our growth on a solid basis. In addition, and even more importantly, it is a family business with people sharing the same DNA in terms of how to do business. I look forward to joining our forces and expertise to accelerate the solution portfolio for our customers and the growth in the composites markets and beyond."

The parties have agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.

- Pictures are available at AP (https://apmultimedianewsroom.com/multimedia-newsroom/partners/news-aktuell) and Presseportal -

About Biesterfeld AG

Biesterfeld AG is the strategic holding company of the Biesterfeld Group, one of the world's leading distribution and service companies in the field of plastics, rubber and specialty chemicals. Founded in 1906 in Hamburg, Germany, today the group has more than 1100 employees across 50 locations in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa and generates an annual revenue of 1.38 billion EUR (FY 2023). The fully family-owned company focuses on specialised market know-how and application-based technical advice across numerous industries in the business divisions Biesterfeld Plastic, Biesterfeld Spezialchemie and Biesterfeld Performance Rubber.

About Aerontec Pty Ltd

Aerontec Pty Ltd, founded by Graham Blyth in 2002 in Cape Town, has continuously expanded its business and is today a leading sub-Saharan African supplier of advanced composite materials. Leading global suppliers rely on Aerontec as a sole supplier to service the African market. Aerontec´s product offering includes an extensive range of advanced composite materials especially for the marine, transportation, consumer goods and aerospace industries. The company has 40 employees and certified warehousing and distribution facilities in Johannesburg, Jeffreys Bay, Durban and at its headquarters in Cape Town, where Aerontec also runs a technology-sharing centre and a training facility for customers.