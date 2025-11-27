Biel Crystal Forges Integrated Future with Pioneering Vietnam Automotive Line

News provided by

BIEL Crystal

27 Nov, 2025, 03:42 GMT

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biel Crystal is set to redefine the automotive supply chain in Southeast Asia. In a strategic leap beyond conventional setups, its new Haiphong base will house a pioneering integrated production line—the first of its kind in the region—capable of manufacturing both Automotive Cover Glass (CG) and complete Smart Cockpit Display Modules under one roof.

The Vietnam production line has already secured project nominations from leading automotive clients in Europe, the US, Japan, and Korea.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
Biel Crystal Forges Integrated Future with Pioneering Vietnam Automotive Line
This image opens in the lightbox
Biel Crystal Vietnam

This seamless "CG-to-Module" operation, slated for 2026, is a direct response to the soaring global demand for smarter electric vehicles, positioning Biel Crystal not just as a supplier, but as a pivotal partner in the industry's evolution.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833366/2026.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833364/Biel_Crystal_Vietnam.jpg

Also from this source

Simon Yueng of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG's "Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur"

Simon Yueng of Biel Crystal, was awarded KPMG's "Excellent Family Business Future Entrepreneur"

The KPMG China Future Entrepreneur Award 2025 award ceremony was held in Shenzhen on October 24. Simon Yueng, Executive Director and Vice President...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Broadcast Tech

Broadcast Tech

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics