Bicycles Market to reach Valuation of USD 82 Billion by 2030: Transparency Market Research

- Growing awareness regarding health benefits of cycling is set to drive notable growth in the market over the forecast period

- Government efforts towards minimization of use of conventional vehicles and fuel is contributing to this growth

- Asia Pacific region is set to hold a prominent share of the market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, the global bicycle market is set to grow at a healthy compound annual growth rate of 5.5 %, taking the market worth up to a hefty valuation of USD 82 billion by the end of the stated period.

As per TMR, "A number of factors are supporting growth in this market. Some of these are growing focus on health, improvement in technology, and increasing fuel prices. Governments across a number of nations are trying to bring down their carbon footprint, thereby supporting cycling initiatives."

Key Findings of Global Bicycle Market Study:

At the global level, demand for road bikes is quite high and anticipated to increase owing to growing awareness among general population regarding health benefits

Increasing incidence of CVD and obesity are driving up demand for bicycles as more people take to it as preventive care for former and as a remedial measure for the latter

People are also opting for cycling as part of stress management

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Bicycle Market:

Increasing fuel prices is contributing notably to growth in global bicycle market over the forecast period

Number of countries are trying to reduce carbon footprint and lower the incidence of obesity, other chronic diseases such as CVD and this is set to be a notable growth factor

Governments in these countries are supporting initiatives that lead to these goals in a big way

Number of events related to cycling are on a rise and so is the number of participants in them and this is leading to growth in the market

Technological advancement is paving way for higher demand in the global bicycle market

Regional Analysis of Global Bicycle Market:

Asia Pacific (APAC) holds a notable share of the market owing to favorable regulations and growing awareness among people regarding fitness

Competitive Analysis of Global Bicycle Market:

The global bicycle market is marked by a notable degree of competitiveness. It is a natural outcome of presence of a decent number of strong players in the market landscape. Some of these strong players in the market are BMC Switzerland AG, Boardman Bikes Ltd, Cannondale Bicycle Corporation (Cycling Sports Group, Inc.), Firefox Bikes, Fuji Bike Worldwide, Giant Bicycle, SCOTT Sports SA, Shimano Inc., Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corporation. Of the mix of organic and inorganic strategies that players often deploy to stay ahead of the curve, measures such as expansion of geographic reach via key alliances, better marketing initiatives, and new product launches are quite prominent. High product visibility is key to enlarge consumer base.

In its report on the market, Transparency Market Research has provided a deep dive into these growth strategies opted by different market players. Financials and product information (market share, new launches, etc.) is also enumerated in great detail.

Global Bicycle Market: Segmentation

Bicycle Market, by Type

Road Bicycle

Mountain Bicycle

Hybrid Bicycle

Touring Bicycle

Fitness Bicycle

Cruiser Bicycle

Cyclocross Bicycle

Others

Bicycle Market, by Size

XXS

XS

S

M

L

XL

XXL

Bicycle Market, by Technology

Conventional

Electric

Bicycle Market, by Gear Type

Without Gear

With Gear

Bicycle Market, by Suspension

Front Suspension

Full Suspension

No Suspension

Bicycle Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

Bicycle Market, by End Use

Men

Women

Kids

Bicycle Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

e-Commerce Websites



Company-owned Websites

Offline

Multi Brand Stores



Specialty Stores



Others

Bicycle Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Western Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Nordic countries



Belgium



Netherlands



Luxembourg



Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland



Russia



Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Australia



New Zealand



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



Southern Africa



North Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Peru



Chile



Rest of Latin America

SOURCE Transparency Market Research