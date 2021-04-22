Bicycle Market Size to Grow USD 28,667.3 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Bicycle Market is segmented by Type (Cargo Electric Bike, Non-cargo Electric bike, Cargo Nonelectric Bike, and Non-cargo Nonelectric Bike), Sales Channel (Online Platforms and Physical Stores), and End User (Men, Women, and Kids). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports in the Bicycles & Accessories Category.

The global bicycle market size was valued at USD 20,280.0 Million in 2019. According to the bicycle market analysis the market is estimated to reach USD 28,667.3 Million by 2027. The bicycle market forecasted a growing CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of bicycle market are:

The rise in disposable income and surge in consumer spending on the bicycle industry.

Rise in health consciousness among consumers and preference for bicycles as economical means of exercising and travelling short distances.

Increase in demand for electric bikes and cargo bikes as electric bikes are safe, easy to operate, are low in maintenance and no license required.

BICYCLE MARKET TRENDS

The rise in disposable income and increased consumer spending on bicycles are driving the bicycle market size. Furthermore, demand for electric bikes and cargo bikes is growing rapidly in developing countries, owing to the fact that electric bikes are clean, simple to ride, and require little maintenance.

Since bicycles do not need a driver's license and consumers of all ages can ride them, there is an increase in adoption, thereby driving the bicycle market size.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the adoption of the bicycle. This is due to an increase in consumer health awareness and a preference for cycling as a cost-effective way to exercise and ride short distances.

Global cycling events such as the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana, UCI Road World Championships, and Paris-Roubaix are becoming more common. Athletes and ordinary people alike are encouraged to ride bicycles as a result of these sporting activities. This makes a significant contribution to the growth of the bicycle market size.

Bicycles help you get to your destination on time, saving money on gas, and carrying additional weight. These advantages of the bicycle are expected to further propel the bicycle market size.

Technological upgrades are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the manufacturers in the bicycle market. Manufacturers of bicycles are focused on technological advances such as Bluetooth integration, GPS, more robust batteries, improved gear-shifting features, balancing ventilation, and aerodynamics. Users' driving experiences are improved by these technological advances.

BICYCLE MARKET SHARE

The electric bike segment dominated the market in terms of type. This is due to the demand for electric bikes in major countries such as Japan, China, the United States, and the Netherlands. On the other hand, the Cargo Electric bike segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment.

The kids' segment is the largest revenue contributor in terms of end-users. Manufacturers are launching bicycles with new ideas to target kids based on their interests and trends.

Based on the region, Europe is expected to be the most dominant regional segment. Increasing environmental issues and aggressive marketing strategies promote cycling as an environmentally friendly mode of transportation, which is leaving more people to choose cycling as a mode of transportation. e-bicycles are currently in higher demand than traditional ones in the region.

BICYCLE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cargo Electric bike

Non-Cargo Electric bike

Cargo Nonelectric bike

Non-cargo Non Electric bike

By Sales Channel

Online Platforms

Physical Stores

By End User

Men

Women

Kids

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Russia



Italy



Spain



The Netherlands



Sweden



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



Malaysia



Indonesia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Who are the key players in the bicycle market?

Accell Group

Cervélo

Dorel Industries Inc.

Giant Bicycle

Merida Industry Co Ltd

Olympus Bikes

SCOTT Sports SA

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Kona Bicycle Company

