BICSI Releases 15th Edition of TDMM for Cabling Design

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the global association leading the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, released today its updated 15th edition of the Telecommunications Distribution Methods Manual (TDMM).

The TDMM was first published in 1985 and has become the recognized cornerstone of the ICT design industry. It is the basis for the Registered Communications Distribution Designer® (RCDD®) certification, a qualification integral to the design and implementation of reliable telecommunications distribution systems around the world. Today, the TDMM serves as an international resource in global ICT design and installation leading practices.

The TDMM 15th edition builds on the two-time award-winning TDMM 14th edition by incorporating new information and updated content throughout its 2,000-plus pages spanning 22 chapters. Some of the new information included in this edition covers single-pair ethernet cabling and connectors, discontinuous cable shields, 28 AWG patch cords, SC/APC type optical fiber connectors, optical fiber polarity, Class 4 fault managed power circuits, and various types of construction schedules. Additionally, it includes new and updated photos and color figures to better illustrate key points and concepts.

Content from the previous edition was also updated in the 15th edition to reflect current electromagnetic compatibility standards, intelligent building and data center standards and best practices, quality of service considerations in data network design, HVAC and fire suppression systems within ICT spaces, and the coordination required for rough-in cable installations. This latest edition also provides updated ICT designer roles during a project and much more.

The just-released TDMM 15th edition will be available for an in-person preview and purchase at the upcoming 2024 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, 28 January-1 February in the BICSI Community, located at Rosen Shingle Creek in the Sebastian Ballroom Pre-Function area.

About BICSI:

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/630729/BICSI_Logo.jpg