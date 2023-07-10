BIBF "Global Youth Publishing Fellowship Program" Held Successfully

BEIJING, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, 2023, the "Global Youth Publishing Fellowship Program" organized by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd. at the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) successfully concluded in Beijing. Young publishers, editors, sinologists with publishing experience and development potential from eight countries, including the UK, Austria, Hungary, Türkiye, Poland, Uzbekistan, Iran and South Korea, had an unforgettable journey in a series of exchanges and training activities.

This Program relies on the advantages of BIBF to carry out professional activities such as visiting organizations, literary communications, public lectures, copyright workshops, etc., effectively enhancing the depth and breadth of the international participants' understanding of China's publishing industry, and helping them participate in more Sino-foreign exchange activities in the future.

By visiting cultural institutions such as CITIC Press Group, bookstore etc., international participants gained a deeper understanding of the professionalization and marketization of book editing, publishing processes and the publishing industry in China. Through on-site inspection of the sales terminal, they had a more intuitive and realistic understanding of book sales.

Through participating in literary communication activities, the trainees communicated face to face with more than 10 Chinese writers, including Liu Zhenyun, Cao Wenxuan, A Yi, Xu Zechen, etc.

International participants had face-to-face business meetings with editors and copyright managers of Chinese publishing houses such as People's Literature Publishing House, Encyclopedia of China Publishing House, etc. to select Chinese books suitable for translation and publication in their respective countries.

Professor He Yaomin, former Vice President of Renmin University of China, shared the overview of China's publishing industry with the international participants themed "Building a More Open Book World Together" and demonstrated the professionalism and strength of China's publishing with vivid cases, which was deeply loved by international participants.

International participants visited the China National Arts and Crafts Museum, learning Chinese calligraphy, experiencing the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture, and learning about contemporary China's protection and inheritance of traditional culture.

The"Global Youth Publishing Fellowship Program" aims to provide professional training on Chinese content for international young editors, publishers, copyright agents, and other publishing professionals, establish an international network of publishing talents, enhance the international perspective of overseas publishing professionals regarding book selection and topic creation of Chinese content, and use books as a medium to promote exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

