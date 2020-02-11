Biamp, a Portfolio Company of Highlander Partners, Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Huddle Room Technology Srl

DALLAS, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biamp Systems, a global leader in professional audio and video solutions based in Beaverton, Oregon today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Huddle Room Technology Srl ("HRT") based in Modena, Italy. The acquisition adds the most innovative family of wireless content sharing and video communication in the industry to Biamp's extensive range of meeting room solutions. Biamp is a portfolio company of Highlander Partners L.P., a leading private investment firm based in Dallas, Texas.

HRT is the inventor of and leader in wireless technology that creates the most effective experience for wireless presentation and video collaboration in meeting and huddle rooms. Its flagship product, the Huddle Hub, allows computers and mobile devices to connect to room peripherals including displays, speakers, microphones, and cameras without any physical connection. Once connected, users can display content, launch applications, and engage in meetings using their preferred applications on their own familiar device. Unlike competing solutions, the Huddle Hub adds multi-user screen sharing which allows several users to share content to the room display simultaneously.

"The acquisition of HRT is further demonstration of Biamp's capacity as a global AV platform," commented Ben Slater, Managing Director at Highlander Partners and Co-Chairman of Biamp. "We are rapidly and effectively extending our product portfolio with both industry leading in-house development as well as targeted M&A. We welcome Stefano Spattini and his team to the Biamp family and look forward to introducing HRT technology to our partners and end customers around the world."

"HRT has shown impressive vision and technical expertise designing the Huddle Hub to create a truly unique and potent meeting device," said Rashid Skaf, President, CEO, and Co-Chairman of Biamp. "Providing wireless USB, screen sharing, screen rebroadcasting and Smart Room integration all from one platform will allow us to create truly extraordinary experiences for our customers. HRT is a natural and complementary addition to Biamp's portfolio that we're certain will be well received by integrators and end users alike."

"I'm extremely proud of the technology and products we have developed at HRT," added Stefano Spattini, CEO of HRT. "The Huddle Hub has unparalleled potential to improve the global meeting experience. Joining Biamp aligns us with a partner who is equally excited by what we've built and has the market reach and resources to take full advantage of what our solutions have to offer. I'm enthusiastic about what we will achieve together."

Jeff L. Hull, Highlander President and CEO, also added "HRT's cutting edge technology will further enhance Biamp's offering in the evolving modern day corporate environment. Highlander has been very active in identifying and acquiring innovative technologies for Biamp that heighten its market leading position. HRT is another example of that strategy. We intend to continue this successful buy-and-build approach."

About Highlander Partners

Highlander Partners, L.P. is a Dallas-based private investment firm with approximately $2 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on making investments in businesses in targeted industries in which the principals of the firm have significant operating and investing experience. Highlander employs a buy and build investment approach, creating value by helping companies grow organically and through acquisitions. For more information, visit www.highlander-partners.com.

About Biamp Systems

Biamp Systems, LLC is a leading provider of innovative, networked media systems that power the world's most sophisticated audiovisual installations. The company is recognized worldwide for delivering high-quality products and backing each one with a commitment to exceptional customer service. Biamp is dedicated to creating products that drive the evolution of communication through sight and sound. The award-winning Biamp product suite includes: Tesira media system for digital audio and video networking, Deviocollaboration tool for modern workplaces, Audia digital audio platform, Nexia digital signal processors, Vocia networked public address and voice evacuation system, Cambridge Sound Management sound masking solutions, and loudspeakers for installed sound applications from Community Loudspeakers and Apart Audio. Each has its own specific feature set that can be customized and integrated in a wide range of applications, including corporate boardrooms, conference centers, huddle rooms, open floor environments, performing arts venues, courtrooms, hospitals, transportation hubs, campuses, retail, hospitality, military and government, and multi-building facilities. Founded in 1976, Biamp is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA, with additional offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.biamp.com.

About Huddle Room Technology Srl

The mission of HRT is to deliver technological solutions that create the most comfortable and effective experience for wireless presentation and video communication in huddle rooms. With this goal in mind, HRT conceived Huddle Hub One, the first product designed to supplement current AV technologies in order to enhance the user experience. Huddle Hub brings huddle room video communication to an unprecedented level of comfort, effectiveness and flexibility. For more information, please visit www.hrt.website.

