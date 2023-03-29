BGI Genomics Partners with Zentya to Launch Fecal DNA Test for Colorectal Cancer in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BGI Genomics is pleased to announce the launch of COLOTECTTM 1.0 in Slovakia, in collaboration with its partner, Zentya. Zentya is a Slovak-based company that is passionate about providing patients with the latest technology in genetic screening, aiming to help identify and facilitate timely treatments.

COLOTECTTM 1.0 is one of the first-ever fecal DNA tests for colorectal cancer that is available in Slovakia. It is a non-invasive fecal DNA test for detecting colorectal cancer and precancerous lesions. It uses multiplex methylation-specific PCR technology to trace abnormal colorectal cancer DNA-methylation biomarkers from fecal samples.

A product launch press conference was held in Bratislava, Slovakia. Dr. Martin Huroka (Chief Gastroenterology Specialist, Ministry of Health), Dr. Lucia Starovecká Copák (Medical Geneticist), and Dr. Jozef Dolinský (Clinical Oncologist), were the invited speakers.

Dr. Martin Huroka explained that age and family history are significant factors in the incidence of colorectal cancer. "The risk of colorectal cancer increases dramatically after age 50, or with a positive family history. Colorectal cancer is almost 100% preventable, and people would not have to die from intestinal cancer with regular preventive examinations", Dr. Huroka stated.

Early detection is the key to the prevention of colorectal cancer and the improvement of survival rate because the progression of colorectal cancer development is generally very slow. It can take 10 to 15 years to develop from normal epithelium to adenomatous polyps and then undergo malignant transformation to become colorectal cancer.

"When diagnosed early - localized stage, the five-year survival rate of patients can be as high as 90%. However, the five-year survival rate drops significantly to only 10 to 15% at the advanced - metastatic stage. Economically, it also costs much less to treat an early-diagnosed disease than advanced cancer", said Dr. Dolinský.

The availability of COLOTECTTM 1.0 in Slovakia offers an easy and convenient alternative for accurate screening and detection. "Its sensitivity for detecting colorectal cancers is 88%, and specificity for identifying subjects without advanced colorectal neoplasm is 92%. Most importantly, for early detection, its sensitivity for advanced adenoma is 46%", Dr. Lucia Starovecká Copák noted.

COLOTECTTM 1.0 is CE-marked, available in more than 20 countries across South-East Europe, including Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Portugal, and many more.

For its availability in Slovakia, please visit www.colotect.sk. For other countries, please contact BGI Genomics at info@bgi.com .

