BGI Genomics Empowers Middle East Healthcare with Precision Medicine

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the bustling heart of Riyadh, Dr. Yusra Alyafee, the Laboratory Director of Genalive, a joint venture between BGI Almanahil Health for Medical Services, a subsidiary of BGI Genomics, and Tibbiyah Holding, is spearheading innovative precision medicine solutions to enhance Saudi Arabia's health outcomes.

Dr. Yusra's role involves diverse responsibilities, from technical work and data analysis to support her close-knit, multicultural team of 24 dedicated professionals. Her passion for genetic technologies was ignited during her Masters in Biochemistry. BGI Genomics' reputation for innovation led her to join the company.

Genalive offers a comprehensive range of tests, including prenatal, postnatal, inherited, and cancer genetics, as well as clinical pathology services such as hematology and immunology. Testing and sample processing are localized within Saudi Arabia, further enhancing affordability and future innovative applications.

This laboratory is one of the largest and most advanced independent clinical laboratories within Saudi Arabia, covering an area of approximately 4,000 square meters. Its mission aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, focusing on preventive medicine and addressing genetic disorders through advanced screening technologies.

According to WHO statistics , colorectal cancer is the most common cancer in Saudi Arabia, posing a significant challenge to the local healthcare system. BGI Genomics State of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Report 2023 shows that 62.7% of Saudi Arabian respondents never took CRC tests, far higher than the global average of 54.1%.

To address these problems, Genalive offers COLOTECT™, a non-invasive and accessible colorectal cancer screening test with a high sensitivity rate, aiming to raise awareness and detect disease at an early stage.

As the Kingdom embraces the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Dr. Yusra sees immense potential for positive, long-term impact in enhancing health outcomes. To meet the increasing demand for prenatal testing in the Kingdom, Genalive has introduced the NIFTY® test, allowing screening for common trisomies with enhanced safety, accuracy, and a rapid turnaround time.

Dr. Yusra's story is encapsulated by her name, "the person who makes everything easy" in Arabic. Besides her professional endeavors, she cherishes quality time with her family, exploring new places, experiencing diverse cuisines, and providing her two children with compassion and social responsibility.

About BGI Genomics

BGI Genomics , headquartered in Shenzhen, China, is the world's leading provider of integrated solutions for precision medicine. In July 2017, as a subsidiary of BGI Group, BGI Genomics (300676. SZ) was officially listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305053/231219_Saudi_Yusra.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305054/Respondents_who_never_had_a_CRC_test.jpg