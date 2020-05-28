BGC Partners to Webcast Two Investor Events

Presenting at Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference

Hosting its Annual Meeting of Stockholders Virtually

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners" or "BGC" or the "Company"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Howard W. Lutnick, is scheduled to present at Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Company also announced details on its annual meeting of stockholders, which will be held virtually at 10:00 am ET on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the Global Exchange conference will be available at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the following site:

http://www.wsw.com/webcast/pipersandler7/bgcp

The webcast archive will be available for 90 days, beginning June 3, 2020.

A live audio webcast of the virtual shareholders meeting will be available at 10:00 am ET on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the following site:

www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BGCP2020

The webcast archive will be available for 365 days, beginning June 11, 2020.

A live audio webcast for both events and accompanying presentations, if any, will also be available at BGC's Investor website:

http://ir.bgcpartners.com

Statements made during the webcasts and in any accompanying presentations may include forward-looking statements about the Company. The webcasts may also include information about BGC's financial results, operations, and outlook.

Virtual Shareholder Meeting Details

To participate in the Annual Meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BGCP2020 or http://ir.bgcpartners.com and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. You may begin to log into the meeting platform beginning at 9:55 a.m. (eastern time) on June 11, 2020. The meeting is expected to begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. (eastern time) on June 11, 2020.

The virtual meeting platform is fully supported across browsers (Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari) and devices (desktops, laptops, tablets, and cell phones) running the most updated version of applicable software and plugins. Participants should ensure that they have a strong Wi-Fi connection wherever they intend to participate in the meeting. Participants should also give themselves plenty of time to log in and ensure that they can hear streaming audio prior to the start of the meeting.

If you want to submit your question during the meeting, log into the virtual meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BGCP2020, type your question into the "Ask a Question" field and click "Submit." Questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. Questions regarding personal matters, including those related to employment, individual transactions, product or service issues, or other matters not relevant to investors generally, are not pertinent to meeting matters, and therefore will not be answered.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC's offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, and Lucera are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC Partners is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contacts:

Ujjal Basu Roy or Jason McGruder

+1 212-610-2426

