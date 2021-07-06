BGC Partners' Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced the details regarding its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. BGC's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at http://ir.bgcpartners.com.

BGC will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET for investors.

WHO: BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) WHAT: Second Quarter 2021 financial results conference call WHEN: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: http://ir.bgcpartners.com

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the pre-registration link on BGC Partners' Investor Relations website, http://ir.bgcpartners.com, or by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157576/e99c065ad0.

Participants who have not pre-registered may join the call using the following information. Please note that those who do not pre-register may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call.

LIVE CALL:

Date - Start Time: 8/4/2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-844-757-5722 International Dial In: 1-412-542-4119 Passcode: 1015-7576

A webcast replay of the conference call is expected to be accessible at http://ir.bgcpartners.com within 24 hours of the live call and will be available for 365 days following the call. Additionally, call participants may dial in with the following information:

REPLAY:

Available From – To: 8/4/2021 1:00 p.m. ET – 8/11/2021 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Dial In: 1-877-344-7529 International Dial In: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 1015-7576

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners, Inc. ("BGC") is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income (Rates and Credit), Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping, Insurance, and Futures. BGC also provides a wide variety of services, including trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through brands including Fenics, BGC Trader, Capitalab, Lucera, and Fenics Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, Lucera, Corant Global, Corant, and Piiq are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners, https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

