BGaming Secures Approval for Brazil

Rapidly expanding content provider continues LatAm expansion by certifying its games in Brazil.

GZIRA, Malta, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular iGaming content provider BGaming is proud to announce it has received full certification and is now ready to enter the Brazilian market.

BGaming's technical system of gaming software and portfolio have received approval from Gaming Associates Labs (GA Lab) and Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), certifying that its products are fully compliant and eligible to enter the Brazilian market. GLI is among the industry's most rigorous testing bodies, ensuring providers fully comply with industry standards before entering a market.

By securing these certificates, BGaming can now open the door to working with licensed operators within Brazil. Brazilian players will have the opportunity to experience BGaming's innovative portfolio for the first time, including creative titles like Snoop Dogg Dollars, Panda Luck, and Aztec Clusters.

This entry into Brazil represents a pivotal moment in BGaming's global expansion strategy, particularly as it focuses on the burgeoning Latin American market. The company was recently awarded a supplier's certification to enter Peru and Columbia at the end of 2024, further highlighting its commitment to growth in the region.

Antonina Ivanova, Head of Legal & Compliance at BGaming, said: "Brazil is one of the most dynamic iGaming markets in the world right now. Receiving this approval is a massive milestone for BGaming and a testament to our entire team's hard work and dedication.

"Latin America plays a pivotal role in our global expansion strategy, and securing this certification makes a strong statement about the company's intention to shake things up throughout 2025. We are committed to putting our products in front of as many players as possible, and we cannot wait to hit the ground running in Brazil."

About BGaming

BGaming is a fast-growing iGaming content provider converting gambling into gaming. Thanks to an expert team and a player-driven approach, the studio creates innovative and engaging products featured on reputable platforms and 2,000+ online casinos worldwide. BGaming is the world's first to support cryptocurrencies and offer Provably Fair games. Today the brand's portfolio includes 200+ products with HD graphics and a clear user interface for every device. The studio is also known for its brand exclusives created in partnerships with leading operators in the industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2612331/BGaming.jpg