BGA Forum Set to Bolster International Community's Understanding of China

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Understanding China – BGA Dialogue" Forum is slated to take place in Guangzhou from April 18 to 20, 2023. Co-hosted by the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, the China Public Diplomacy Association, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the French Prospect and Innovation Foundation, the forum is focused on the theme of "Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities for the World."

The "Understanding China - BGA Dialogue" Forum is slated to take place in Guangzhou from April 18 to 20, 2023. Co-hosted by the Chinese Association for Science and Technology, the China Public Diplomacy Association, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the French Prospect and Innovation Foundation, the forum focused on the theme of "Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities for the World."

"We'll achieve the second Centenary Goal as scheduled, and will contribute more to world peace and development, as well as the building a community with a shared future for mankind through our own development," commented Mr. Zheng Bijian, Chairman of China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy.

The forum assembles renowned politicians, strategists, scholars, entrepreneurs, foreign diplomats and international organizations to engage in dialogue with Chinese officials, scholars, and entrepreneurs. The event will help the international community better understand the profound connotations of Chinese modernization and the new opportunities that China's development brings to the world. It will also provide support for the high-quality development of Guangdong province and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The forum's agenda includes ten parallel forums, four closed-door seminars, three special sessions, and a series of activities such as immersive experiences of Chinese culture. The seminar topics will cover a wide range of issues, such as China's modernization and the establishment of a global community that encompasses a shared future for mankind, global financial risk warning and prevention, as well as new trends of development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other international bay areas. Other themes include the historic value, global significance, and practical pathway of this global community initiative, China-US relations, and urban governance in the digital age.

The invited guests include high-profile political and business figures from the international community, including Melnikov lvan lvanovich, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, the former President of the Philippines and the Senior Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines, and Rosen Asenov Plevneliev, the former President of Bulgaria. Together with Chinese guests, they will conduct in-depth discussions on crucial matters of international concern, such as modernization, China's high-quality development, its high-level opening-up to the world, global economic governance, and a community with a shared future for mankind.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2055434/BGA_Dialogue.mp4

SOURCE Understanding China一BGA Dialogue Forum