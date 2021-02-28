bfound Announces UAQ Free Zone Partnership, With 1 day eCommerce Setup Service

The all-inclusive service includes a full payment gateway and the setup of an eCommerce ecosystem, which forms part of bfound's one-stop shop for SME online solutions.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- bfound is actively working to help SMEs adapt to post-Covid market dynamics and a large part of this activity is focused on helping businesses establish a sustainable capability to sell and market their businesses online. This includes working with new technology partners across a range of digital marketing services, while collaborating with channel partners to bring that technology to the region.

According to a recent report and survey by Kearney, many SMEs have yet to adopt online sales channels and will need to in order to survive. According to the survey only 4 percent plan to sell online showing a disconnect in consumer behavior and the response from SMEs[1].

bfound's latest innovation, EcomExpress, is a service specifically designed for SMEs looking for an all-in-one eCommerce solution that promises to have businesses setup to sell online within 1 day across social media channels and website, while offering end-to-end setup convenience.

EcomExpress is being rolling out as an added highlight to bfound's partnership with UAQ Free Trade Zone and will also be available as a publicly accessible product in bfound's portfolio.

"We have launched quite a few products and services in the last few months and we plan on continuing to do so," said Erik Bjerlestam, bfound's CEO. "Every product is an attempt to bring the latest innovations in digital business development technology to the region and EcomExpress is yet another step in that direction. With the ability to have a business' eCommerce store up and running in 1 day, the applications, benefits and sheer value of the product is absolutely indisputable."

In addition, the partnership opens up bfound's exclusive partner discounts to UAQ Free Zone's current business clients. These discounts are applicable on all bfound's digital marketing services including search engine marketing, social media marketing and website development as well as design and content development services.

"As a leading SME hub in UAE, we are completely aligned with bfound's initiative to nurture the sustained growth of SMEs. The EcomExpress platform will open up endless opportunities for our clientele who can set up an ecommerce company without any hassles, to explore fresh business models," said Johnson George, General Manager of UAQ Free Trade Zone.

About bfound

bfound is one of the UAE's leading providers of digital marketing solutions for SMEs. Using a subscription based model, bfound allows SMEs of all sizes to benefit from the latest technology and growth opportunities that digital marketing platforms (such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, Snapchat, LinkedIn, etc.) have to offer. Some of bfound's most popular services include eCommerce websites, digital marketing campaigns and content creation.

About UAQ

Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone is a fast-growing logistics and business hub in the MENA region which offer a host of benefits that include 100% foreign ownership, 100% repatriation of capital and profits, zero currency restrictions, 100% import and export tax exemption within the free zone, simple and fast registration process, excellent customer support, no restrictions on hiring foreign employees, and many other modern and investor-friendly rules & regulations.

