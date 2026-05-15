Beyond Mobile Phones: Keypasco Digital helps Australian schools build banking‑grade campus cybersecurity protection

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lydsec Keypasco Digital Technology Company recently announced a successful partnership with its Australian distributor, Auspac One. Together, the companies have deployed the Keypasco Multi‑Factor Authentication (MFA) solution at Nazareth College in Melbourne, Australia, enabling the school to address the dual challenge of a "campus mobile‑phone ban" policy and stringent MFA requirements mandated by cyber insurance providers.

Key representatives from Lydsec Keypasco and Auspac One gather at Nazareth College to celebrate the successful deployment of the Keypasco MFA solution. (From left to right) Mark Ang, Co-founder of Auspac One; Matthew Florczak, Support Engineer; Justin Duckett, Acting Principal of Nazareth College; Milhem Nassour, IT Head of School; Cindianne Lin, General Manager of Lydsec Keypasco Digital Technology Co.; and Campbell Pan, Co-founder of Auspac One.

As digital learning becomes universal, the use of laptops and mobile devices in schools worldwide has surged, expanding the attack surface for cyber threats. In Australia, the education sector now faces strict MFA mandates tied to cyber insurance policies and defense‑related compliance frameworks, yet many schools enforce "no phones in class" policies, rendering traditional MFA solutions that rely on SMS or mobile apps unusable on campus.

Campbell Pan, co‑founder of Auspac One, noted that the Australian education sector has experienced an increase in cyber threats in recent years. As a result, Auspac One partnered with Lydsec Keypasco to address these challenges using 'device‑binding' technology, with the goal of creating a safe and stable learning environment for schools and students.

Leveraging its patented MFA technology, Lydsec Keypasco shifts the authentication mechanism from the mobile phone to the student's primary learning device—the laptop. This approach allows schools to securely integrate with hybrid cloud architectures without issuing physical hardware tokens to students.

The IT department at Nazareth College emphasized that, compared with distributing physical hardware tokens, the Lydsec Keypasco solution eliminates significant procurement, replacement, and logistics costs. Most importantly, the solution offers strong architectural flexibility, supporting hybrid cloud environments and integrating seamlessly with existing on‑premises domain controllers. This capability enabled the school to quickly bring all 1,100 students' Windows and macOS devices under centralized, secure management.

Cindianne Lin, general manager of Lydsec Keypasco, stated that the successful collaboration with Nazareth College helps strengthens critical security gaps for the Microsoft 365 platform in specialized education environments. Following the completion of this initial deployment in Melbourne, discussions for partnerships with additional schools across Australia have accelerated. Lydsec Keypasco plans to expand this authentication model to more campuses and various corporate environments, helping to address similar cybersecurity pain points.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://www.keypasco.com/

Media Contacts

Lydsec Keypasco Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Keypasco Aktiebolag

Keypasco Europe B.V.

Cindianne Lin, General Manager & Spokesperson

E-mail: cindianne@keypasco.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2980019/Auspac_One.jpg