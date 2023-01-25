Beverage Packaging Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 180.62 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 3.5% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Beverage Packaging Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Beverage Packaging Market" By Product (Bottle And Jars, Can, Carton), By Material (Glass, Metal, Plastic), By Application (Alcoholic, Non-Alcoholic), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Beverage Packaging Market size was valued at USD 132.53 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 180.62 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=32193

Browse in-depth TOC on "Beverage Packaging Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Beverage Packaging Market Overview

The beverage packaging industry involves the development of packaging for various beverages such as tea, coffee, energy drinks, etc. There are various materials like metals, plastic, glass, and others, that are used for packaging beverages. These materials are used in the manufacturing of different types of containers based on the product. Packaging is an important part of product development as it prolongs the shelf life of the product, thus offering a better experience to the consumers.

The primary drivers for the beverage packaging market include factors such as increasing demand for packaged goods, changing the living styles of people, altering work culture, etc. As the demand for packaged goods is increasing rapidly, the need for products with higher shelf life and better packaging has increased the revenue for the beverage packaging market over the years. Changing styles of living has also increased demand for packaged health beverages like protein shakes, energy drinks, and others. These factors collectively are expected to push the value of the beverage packaging market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Beverage Packaging Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Beverage Packaging Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Mondi plc, Ball Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., Stora Enso, Sonoco Products Company, Saint-Gobain S.A, Bemis Company, Inc. Amcor Ltd, Alcoa Corporation, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Crown Holdings Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Beverage Packaging Market into Product, Material, Application, and Geography.

Beverage Packaging Market, by Product

Bottle & Jars



Can



Carton



Pouch



Others

Beverage Packaging Market, by Material

Glass



Metal



Plastic



Other

Beverage Packaging Market, by Application

Alcoholic



Non-Alcoholic

Beverage Packaging Market, by Geography

North America



U.S



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East & Africa

&

Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Packaging Materials Market By Type (paper and cardboard, textile, flexible plastic, metal, wood), By Application (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Cosmetics, Household Products), By Geography, And Forecast

Nanocellulose Market By Type(Nanocrystalline Cellulose, Cellulose nanofiber and Micro fibrillated), By Application(Pulp & Paper, Biomedical & Pharmaceutical, Packaging), By Geography, And Forecast

Airless Packaging Market 9By Material Type (Plastic, Glass), By Packaging Type (Bags and Pouches, Bottles and Jars), By End-User (Personal care, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Beverage Can Toppers Market By Product (Plastics, Metals, Paper, Others), By Application (Alcoholic Beverages, Non-alcoholic Beverages, Others), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Beverage Carton Packaging Companies ensuring safe reach of beverages to customers

Visualize Beverage Packaging Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research