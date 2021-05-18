Betting Big On What Could Be The Next Great Biotech Boom

FN Media Group Presents Financialmorningpost.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A $52-billion pain management market, a $14-billion antidepressant market, and a $4.5 trillion global wellness market are all coming together to make what could be a mega opportunity for a segment that few can ignore anymore… That segment is psychedelics… and it could be a game-changer for the mental health of our nation. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA), Neuronetics, Inc. (NYSE:STIM), Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC), COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS).

The convergence of these three mega markets could well end up being bigger--and better--than other wellness trends. Psychedelics are emerging as a possible solution for pain management and multiple mental health issues.

This is science and drug development for some of the biggest medical challenges of our time.

But we think the real story is what's going on behind the scene, where a little-known cultivation and extraction innovator may be emerging as a supplier of some of the underlying product to labs and retailers that hope this will be the next big thing in wellness.

The little-known company is HAVN Life ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) and we think its entrance into the public market couldn't have come at a better time. In a post-pandemic world, where opioids, antidepressants, PTSD treatments, and immunity-boosting supplements may see demand soar - a natural alternative could be exactly what the market needs.

One Disrupting Compound. Two Revenue Verticals

Remember Aphria? Remember its valuation increase of over 2,300%? Some of those same people look like they're planning to do it again, this time with psilocybin.

Vic Neufeld and Gary Leong, both founders of Canadian wellness darling Aphria are helping to pioneer the new industry. Together, they've developed a global community in support of "microdosing" research, extraction, formulation, and delivery to the market. And their work with veterans and the military, especially in the area of PTSD, is fast making them a new industry standard.

Neufeld is the former CEO of Aphria and the former CEO of Jamieson Wellness, which he built into a leader in vitamins and botanical medicines during his 21 years at the helm. And now, HAVN Life ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) has brought on Gary Leong, a highly sought-after chemist who was the former Chief Scientific Officer at Aphria and another 14-year veteran of Jamieson Wellness. Leong has also served as an advisor to several Canadian government regulatory committees.

Now, coming off the big success at both Aphria and Jamieson, they may have mapped out a path to success for HAVN Life. They've got two potential revenue verticals to interest shareholders: Haven Labs and Haven Retail.

Havn Labs is aimed to take advantage of the soaring demand for psilocybin for clinical research, which needs a reliable supply that is safe and of high quality. That's why HAVN is reported to be spending C$800,000 on a new state-of-the-art mycology laboratory in Vancouver British Columbia. But there may be another vertical here, too, that could be exciting for investors.

HAVN looks to be casting a very wide net around this emerging megatrend.

The consumer wellness market has already reached $4.5 trillion, and HAVN Retail is targeting this with its fungi-based nutraceutical supplements.

HAVN ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) says it only takes 60 days to develop a product for market once it's cleared by Health Canada, which can then be distributed to HAVN Retail's e-commerce store and retailers around the country. And demand for supplements is already high--and rising.

The Canadian vitamins and minerals market is valued at $471 million, with 74% of adults taking at least one supplement per year. The same market in the U.S. is valued at over $7.4 billion.

Mushrooms were the second-highest growing natural health supplement and are underserved in the market. HAVN intends to change that. And what happens next could increase this company's enterprise value: HAVN announced it has launched preclinical trials to investigate the effects of psilocybin on the immune system--a potentially ground-breaking study that could lead to the development of new medicines.

Look No Further for the Next Megatrend

Psychedelics are an emerging megatrend as much as depression is a pandemic of its own--one that is getting worse due to COVID-19. And while experts are still waiting for more data, Harvard notes that initial data suggests the coronavirus invades the brain, leaving more than one-third of patients with neurologic symptoms.

So, welcome to the psychedelic renaissance that has the global scientific community hungry for new research that shows that compounds such as HAVN's psilocybin can have " profound mental health benefits " when used in controlled settings. HAVN ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) looks to be part of the supply chain that underpins this potential $100-billion segment. It may be part of the backbone of it all.

The Mental Health Boom

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is a fantastic example of a company using its resources to tackle the growing mental health crisis in the United States and abroad. With a focus on exciting new ways to treat mental health disorders, the company released the only FDA-approved treatment for post-partum depression. It's drug, Zulresso, soared through clinical trials with no issues, and is advertised to help mothers feel better in just 2.5 days.

But that's not all it's working on. Another drug in Sage's pipeline is Zuranolone, which seeks to treat major depressive disorder and even treatment resistant depressive disorders. The drug is already in phase three of testing and could potentially provide help for patients who have previously struggled to find a medication that works for them.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) is another pharmaceutical company making major waves in the treatment of mental health, in particular, Alzheimer's disease. While its Sumifilam is still in its clinical trials, it's outlook is promising. The revolutionary new drug aims to help treat the devastating Alzheimer's disease by bringing together different proteins to interact properly.

Alzheimer's affects over 5 million people in the United States alone, and it's set to grow in the years ahead. And unfortunately, it's incurable. Treatments such as these can offer a higher quality of life for patients suffering with the disease, and Cassava's efforts could be life-changing.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. The company is pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which a proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support.

"There simply isn't yet enough evidence of safety and efficacy of psilocybin therapy, which is why we're doing our trials," adding "the review and approval to regulatory agencies is really the best way ensure the safety, efficacy and quality of any medicine or therapy," CEO George Goldsmith explained.

Neuronetics, Inc.

(NYSE:STIM) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. The company's first commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.

Working with its NeuroStar therapy system, the company's TouchStar protocol is a non-drug, non-invasive transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Greg Harper, Vice President of Product Development and Operations at Neuronetics, explained, The TouchStar protocol is particularly impactful when paired with our patented Contact Sensing precision technology that provides clinicians with the confidence of knowing they are giving patients the right dose at the exact location."

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) sets itself apart from other companies in this list due to its approach to the mental health industry. It's not a drug producer, but rather a treatment provider. Acadia is a multinational behavioral healthcare conglomerate with over 580 facilities across the United States and the United Kingdom

Acadia has had a particularly strong year, rising over 20% since January alone. But that hardly compares to it's 2020 showing. Acadia's stock price was sitting at just $24 in May of 2020, and has since soared by nearly 200%, rising to its current price of $61. And with strong financials, the company's share price could head even higher in the coming months.

By. Jennifer Weybridge

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the global wellness market will continue to increase and that demand for mushroom based supplements will continue to rise; that the market for nutraceutical mushroom based products will continue to grow; that the market for psychedelic mushrooms will continue to increase for research purposes focused on alternative mental health treatments; that psychedelics will gain regulatory, medical, commercial and social acceptance as a potential treatment for various mental and other illnesses; that HAVN can be a supplier of functional and psychedelic mushroom products; that HAVN can be a leader in scientific research and achieve a new standard in naturally derived psilocybin; that HAVN can successfully build out supply agreements with researches and obtain supply agreements to create commercialized products; that HAVN will develop fungi-based nutraceutical products for the wellness market that will achieve Health Canada approval and be sold on e-commerce sites and by retailers around the country; that HAVN can produce products using specialized extracts which have a greater therapeutic effect for consumers; that psychedelic mushrooms will be decriminalized and gain acceptance as a viable medical treatment for mental illness; that HAVN will develop a state-of-the-art research lab and become a supplier for the psychedelic and functional mushroom markets. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the global wellness market may not increase as anticipated and that demand for supplements, and in particular mushroom based supplements, may decrease; that the market for nutraceutical mushroom based products may decrease; that the market for psychedelic mushrooms decreases psychedelic mushroom based treatments are found to be dangerous, ineffective or have unwanted side effects; that psychedelics will fail to gain regulatory, medical, commercial and social acceptance as a potential treatment for various mental and other illnesses; that HAVN may be unable to develop its business as a supplier of functional and psychedelic mushroom products; that HAVN may fail to become a leader in scientific research or achieve a new standard in naturally derived psilocybin; that HAVN may fail to achieve supply agreements with researches or obtain supply agreements to create any commercialized products; that HAVN may be unable to successfully develop and manufacture fungi-based nutraceutical products for the wellness market that receive Health Canada approval; even if they do successfully produce products, competitors may offer better and cheaper products; that HAVN's products may prove not to work at all; that psychedelic mushrooms may not be decriminalized or gain only limited or no acceptance as a viable medical treatment for mental illness; that HAVN mau be unable to develop a state-of-the-art research lab or become a supplier for the psychedelic and functional mushroom markets.. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. FinancialMorningPost.com and its owners and affiliates ("FinancialMorningPost.com") are being paid ninety thousand USD for this article as part of a larger marketing campaign for HAVN. The information in this report and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner and affiliates of FinancialMorningPost.com own shares of HAVN and therefore have an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. FinancialMorningPost.com is therefore conflicted and is not purporting to present an independent report. The owner and affiliates of FinancialMorningPost.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of FinancialMorningPost.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. FinancialMorningPost.com is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation, nor are any of its writers or owners.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: Financialmorningpost.com (FMP) is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Financialmorningpost.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Financialmorningpost.com are solely those of Financialmorningpost.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE Financialmorningpost.com