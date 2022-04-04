BetterCommerce partners with LAB Group to deliver headless commerce to ambitious retailers

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BetterCommerce, an API first headless and composable ecommerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership with LAB Group, a leading digital agency with multi-disciplinary expertise across technology, marketing, data-led human insights, communications, and creativity. The partnership will support BetterCommerce customers by working with a leading agency whose expertise is in large scale digital transformation across multiple disciplines. LAB's expertise ranges from UI/UX to Digital Marketing and everything in between.

LAB will also work closely with the team at BetterCommerce as a SI partner who will deliver unique and seamless customer experiences across all sales touchpoints for ecommerce brands. With the suite of modules already offered by BetterCommerce, this partnership will help retailers and brands to build unique propositions for their end customers both online and offline. LAB has previously worked with customers like J.P.Morgan, Coca-Cola and Superdry.

In partnering with BetterCommerce, LAB Group gains access to a comprehensive suite of headless and composable PBCs (Packaged business capabilities) that powers some of the top UK brands today. With BetterCommerce's composable approach, LAB customers will be able to re-platform or optimize their business use cases at the speed they choose. BetterCommerce brings flexibility, agility and speed to businesses who want to innovate their brand's image with a modern, headless commerce solution.

One the major benefits of this partnership will be to create bespoke solutions for large enterprises who want to invest in technology but refrain from hiring a huge IT team or do not want to work with multiple vendors to create fragmented solution. LAB Group and BetterCommerce with the combination of technology and services is determined to address the core issues faced by mid-market to enterprise retailers and brands.

"We are very excited about this new partnership with BetterCommerce, they are the perfect commerce partner for LAB Group. Headless and composable commerce is the direction we advocate for with our clients and their ability to offer flexibility as a strategy is incredibly suited to our approach to web builds. Our partnership will combine a best in breed MACH approach through the combination of BetterCommerce's platform and LAB Group's specialisms." says Gareth Simms, Digital Experience Consultant.

"We're committed to impact mid-market to enterprise retailers. Scaling up from 10M to 100M is difficult and it not only requires advanced and sophisticated technology, but it also requires a team who can use these technologies and build for the future.", said Vipul Aggarwal, CRO at BetterCommerce. "I can't think of any better partner who understands digital transformation, technology, and creative customer experiences better than LAB."

About BetterCommerce:

BetterCommerce is designed to offer a suite of composable PBCs and headless commerce API's allowing retailers to create unique shopping experiences and manage bespoke business requirements.

About LAB Group:

Lab Group is a group of agencies that unites multi-disciplinary expertise across technology, marketing, data-led human insights, communication, and creativity.

