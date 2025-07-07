Better by MTA Highlights Platinum Members Elevating Global Healthcare Standards

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Better by MTA, the leading medical tourism platform, is proud to spotlight its distinguished Platinum Members—organizations that exemplify leadership, excellence, and innovation in the global medical travel industry. These members have played a key role in driving forward Better by MTA's mission to enhance transparency, access, and quality across borders.

"At Better by MTA, we're proud to cultivate a trusted network of world-class healthcare providers and referral organizations that gives patients true peace of mind when traveling for care. These Platinum Members represent the highest standard of excellence and innovation—and are the foundation of a more transparent, reliable, and patient-focused global healthcare system." — Jonathan Edelheit, CEO, Medical Tourism Association

Meet the Platinum Members of Better by MTA

Sidra Medicine – Qatar

Sidra Medicine offers more than world-class medical treatment—it delivers a seamless, compassionate healthcare journey for international patients. Its Global Patient Services (GPS) team ensures personalized care and comprehensive support from first contact to return home.

APEX Health – United Arab Emirates

Based in Dubai, APEX Health connects patients to world-class care across the UAE and broader MENA region. It specializes in bespoke medical plans, working closely with hospitals and wellness centers to deliver exceptional patient experiences.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited – India

As India's first corporate hospital and a global leader in integrated healthcare, Apollo Hospitals serves patients from over 140 countries. With 73+ hospitals, 11,000+ physicians, and the region's first Proton Therapy Center, Apollo sets benchmarks in advanced clinical care and technology.

Sage Healthcare Concierge Services – Saudi Arabia

As Saudi Arabia's first fully integrated healthcare concierge company, Sage bridges international patients with top-tier care and seamless logistics. It offers end-to-end services from medical coordination to leisure experiences, embodying quality and trust.

Horacio Oduber Hospital – Aruba

HOH is a modern, multilingual hospital offering 20+ specialties with a focus on privacy, inclusivity, and continuous innovation. Collaborations with institutions like Erasmus MC and UMC Utrecht underscore its commitment to clinical excellence and international care delivery.

Clinique Suisse Montreux – Switzerland

This boutique clinic is Switzerland's first to focus exclusively on holistic women's health. Known for its warm, personalized approach, Clinique Suisse offers advanced treatments in gynecology, intimate surgery, pregnancy care, and more.

IMDR – South Korea

IMDR specializes in connecting international patients to top clinics in Korea through its medical tourism and O2O platform. Its offerings include teleconsultations, post-treatment care, wellness tourism, and concierge support for patients from North America, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia.

Médico Express San Isidro – Dominican Republic

Located in Santo Domingo, this outpatient health center combines international care standards with a patient-first model. It focuses on preventive medicine, innovation, and safety through a highly skilled and compassionate medical team.

New York Bone and Joint Specialists – United States

This leading orthopedic and sports medicine practice serves patients across New York City. With expertise in surgical and non-surgical treatments, regenerative medicine, and physical rehabilitation, the group is a recognized name in orthopedic excellence.

About Better by MTA

Better by MTA is a global platform that bridges the key players in the medical tourism ecosystem, connecting medical travelers, qualified facilitators, and accredited providers to drive a seamless medical travel process. Better provides access to trusted providers, robust education, financing options, and unparalleled quality care, improving the medical travel experience.

This cutting-edge system also caters to accredited medical providers globally, offering a one-stop-shop for system integration and communication, streamlining patient matching, automating processes, and boosting conversion rates. To learn more, visit better.medicaltourism.com