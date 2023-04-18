BETT 2023: ViewSonic's EdTech Ecosystem and Innovative Display Solutions Impressed the Visitors

BREA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp. , a leading global provider of visual solutions, has concluded a successful three-day exhibition at the BETT Show 2023 (British Educational Training and Technology Show) in London. Visitors were greatly impressed by the company's innovative EdTech solutions, especially the revolutionary 5K 105" ViewBoard interactive display, the 135" All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit with a foldable screen, as well as the latest UNIVERSE virtual campus, and myViewBoard software suite.

ViewSonic at the 2023 Bett Show Highlights

"ViewSonic is dedicated to partnering with the industry to offer innovative visual solutions, encompassing hardware, software, and service," said Thomas Müller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing West Europe. "At BETT, we were proud to showcase our achievements in assisting educators to overcome the challenges of digital education. Moving forward, we remain steadfast in working with our industry partners to accelerate the pace of digital transformation in the education sector."

At the show, ViewSonic presented a full lineup of the ViewBoard interactive displays and the myViewBoard software suite. The most eye-catching model was the latest 21:9 5K 105" ViewBoard with a conferencing camera that provided an ideal solution for hybrid learning. The 21:9 ratio screen can be split into two screens that allow teachers to use the whiteboard and play videos at the same time. ViewSonic also showcased ViewSonic Originals, a collection of pre-made content that enables teachers to create interactive digital lessons, and in-class gamification and social-emotional learning from the collaboration with partners. Furthermore, the myViewBoard Manager and environment sensor box support schools to manage devices remotely and create an optimal learning environment.

Another highlight was the 135" All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit. Its impressive foldable design allows the large screen to fit into a large passenger elevator, freight lift, as well as its movable flight case, making transportation between locations easier. The 135" display was connected to a 24" smart podium, demonstrating how teachers can write and touch intuitively on the smaller display and project their work. With its exceptional visual quality, it also made for a perfect digital backdrop. Visitors watched the keynote speeches by renowned industry experts on the massive screen, including Professor Stephen Heppell who spoke about the new way of learning, while Dr. David Whyley emphasized important strategies for school leaders.

The UNIVERSE virtual campus has brought an immersive online learning experience to its visitors. In the 3D campus, teachers and students created their own avatars to interact with one another. They also experienced the platform's latest features: Thematic Classrooms, a more immersive way to learn specific school subjects, and new teacher management tools, designed to help streamline class management. During the event, ViewSonic also debuted its new UNIVERSE case study in St. Joseph's R.C. Primary School, showcasing how the platform increases student engagement and collaboration.

Finally, Viewsonic shared more case studies. The Bardwell Primary School in Suffolk improved the digital learning environment with the ViewBoard and myViewBoard solutions; the Heathfield Primary School utilized myViewBoard Manager to help schools' IT staff manage all ViewBoard displays remotely.

To learn more about ViewSonic's highlights at BETT 2023, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7CdKhQnq8gM.

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

