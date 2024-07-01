Betsson Sport becomes the new front jersey partner of Inter

TA' XBIEX, Malta, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Betsson, which celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, will feature the Betsson Sport infotainment logo on Inter's jerseys. The new jerseys will, for the first time, display two stars, marking Inter's 20th Scudetto victory. The strategic alliance unites two prominent names in their respective fields, each boasting a rich heritage. This four-year agreement represents the largest shirt sponsorship deal in the club's history.

The partnership signifies the largest shirt deal ever for both Betsson and the Serie A champions and last year's Champions League finalists FC Internazionale Milano. Alongside the prominent display of Betsson.sport on the team jerseys, both parties share a mutual goal of enhancing the overall fan experience. With Betsson's extensive reach and innovative approach, the goal is also to strengthen and connect with supporters worldwide.

"This sponsorship is the biggest to date for Betsson," stated Jesper Svensson, CEO of Betsson Operations. "It allows us to connect with passionate football fans in Italy and around the world. Our aim is to be more than just a sponsor - we want to be a partner that brings excitement and value to the club and its supporters. This deal reinforces our strategic growth in key markets and underscores our commitment to positioning Betsson as a leading global sports brand within the industry."

"We are delighted to welcome Betsson into the Nerazzurri family as the Official Main Partner and to have signed this historic agreement that will see the Betsson Sport logo placed on the front of our new kits. This new collaboration will help us reach new heights in fan engagement and with our partner's extensive reach and innovative approach, we are poised to expand our international fanbase and enhance the overall experience for supporters in Italy and worldwide" commented Alessandro Antonello, FC Internazionale Milano Corporate CEO.

Betsson Group's sponsorship portfolio extends globally, with a strong presence in various sports and football clubs. In Latin America - Betsson is the main sponsor of Boca Juniors, Racing Club de Avellaneda and Atlético Nacional. In Italy, the infotainment brand Betsson Sport has partnerships with clubs such as SSC Napoli, Torino FC and Francesco Totti as ambassador.

Founded in 1908, FC Internazionale Milano, or Inter, is globally renowned as one of the world's most successful football teams.

The club's trophy haul includes 20 Italian league titles, 9 Coppa Italias, 8 Italian Super Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 2 European Cups, 1 UEFA Champions League, 2 Intercontinental Cups and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. Inter is one of the seven teams to have done the treble - Champions League, national championship and national cup - in the same year (2010), and the only Italian club never to have been relegated in its 113-year history. Inter is a global brand with more than 500 million followers worldwide.

The club boasts a cutting-edge, world-famous youth academy. Over the years Nerazzurri youth teams have won more than 56 trophies, producing many full internationals and dozens of other professionals who have gone on to play in the major European leagues.

Betsson Group

Originally founded in 1963, the Betsson Group is a global leader in the entertainment industry, offering multiple services to consumers, including gaming, betting, and infotainment. With proprietary technology across its diverse product offering, Betsson serves customers directly (B2C) and indirectly on a B2B basis. The company's vision is to provide the best customer experience in the industry. Sustainability is an integrated part of Betsson's strategy, as taking responsibility for customers, employees and communities is a prerequisite for running a sustainably successful business.

The Betsson Group employs more than 2,000 people in Europe, South America, Asia and North America. The parent company Betsson AB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. Read more on www.betssongroup.com and www.betssonab.com

