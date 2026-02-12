Betolar, EcoGraf and GTK collaborate to transform Epanko mine tailings using Betolar's metal extraction technology

KANNONKOSKI, Finland, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Betolar has entered into a strategic collaboration with the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and Australian company EcoGraf Limited in the Epanko graphite project in Tanzania. The aim of the collaboration is to assess the usability of the mine tailings generated by the project using Betolar's metal extraction technology. The method enhances the metal recovery, while the same process produces low-carbon circular cement.

The collaboration is based on a Memorandum of Understanding on February 10, 2026, under which the parties will assess the commercial and technical potential of the graphite project's tailings as part of circular economy-based material solutions.

EcoGraf is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project in Tanzania, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialized industrial applications. According to EcoGraf's estimates, approximately 0.9 million tonnes of tailings will be generated annually during the first ten years of operation of the Epanko project in Tanzania. The collaboration will examine whether these side streams can be processed using Betolar's metal extraction technology and whether the low-carbon circular cement produced in the same process could be utilized as a cement-replacing binder in construction.

Metal recovery and circular cement from the same process

In previous pilot projects, Betolar's metal extraction technology has achieved recovery rates of up to 99% for critical and strategic metals. The low-carbon circular cement produced as an output of the same process offers an alternative to traditional cement and supports the construction sector's transition towards lower emissions, thereby contributing to global climate goals.-carbon circular cement produced as an output of the same process offers an alternative to traditional cement and supports the construction sector's transition towards lower emissions, thereby contributing to global climate goals.

Epanko's sidestreams as part of a scalable circular economy

EcoGraf's mine tailings have the potential to serve as a significant feedstock for both metal recovery and the production of low-carbon construction materials. The collaboration offers an opportunity to transform high-volume mining sidestreams into value adding products and to support the transition of the mining and construction sectors towards circular economy. The collaboration offers an opportunity to transform high-volume mining sidestreams into value-adding products and to support the transition of the mining and construction sectors towards a circular economy.

"Entering this cooperation is a great step for Betolar as we explore together how our new Metal Extraction Technology can transform mine tailings from waste into new value. It also highlights the growing interest in sustainable mining practices globally including in Africa," says Jyri Talja, EVP Mining & Metals at Betolar

Supporting EU and Finnish circular economy objectives

The project is aligned with the circular economy and resource efficiency objectives of the European Union and Finland. The parties intend to jointly seek funding for technical, commercial and environmental studies to further develop the concept.

About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. The company has groundbreaking technology to recover critical and strategic metals from industrial wastes. Through its metal extraction technology, valuable metals are recovered from mine tailings and unutilized industrial sidestreams. The remaining material is processed into a binder that replaces cement, thereby creating two new revenue streams from waste while simultaneously reducing the customer's environmental liabilities.

In addition, Betolar sells circular economy materials for applications in the construction and mining industries. The company's Geoprime® geopolymer solution replaces cement in concrete products with low-carbon binders produced from industrial sidestreams. AI-based analytics optimize material performance and enable predictive modelling for sustainable production. By building circular economy value chains and enabling environmentally responsible industrial ecosystems globally, Betolar delivers significant benefits to both industry and society. The company's mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of industry by reducing CO₂ emissions and minimizing the use of virgin natural resources through breakthrough technologies.

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker:BETOLAR), and its shares are also traded in the United States on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker:BTLRF). For more information www.betolar.com.

About EcoGraf

EcoGraf is building a vertically integrated battery anode materials business to produce high purity graphite products for the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets. Over US$30 million has been invested to-date to create a highly attractive graphite business which includes:

Epanko Graphite Mine in Tanzania;

Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania;

EcoGraf HFfree® Purification Facilities located in close proximity to the electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers;

EcoGraf HFfree® Purification technology to support battery anode recycling.

In Tanzania, the Company is developing the TanzGraphite natural flake graphite business, commencing with the Epanko Graphite Project, to provide a long-term, scalable supply of feedstock for EcoGraf® battery anode material processing facilities, together with high quality large flake graphite products for specialised industrial applications.

In addition, the Company is undertaking planning for its Mechanical Shaping Facility in Tanzania, which will process natural flake graphite into spherical graphite (SpG). This mechanical micronising and spheronising is the first step in the conversion of high-quality flake graphite concentrate into battery grade anode material used in the production of lithium-ion batteries.

Using its environmentally superior EcoGraf HFfree® purification technology, the Company will upgrade the SPG to produce 99.95%C high performance battery anode material to supply electric vehicle, battery and anode manufacturers in Asia, Europe and North America.

Battery recycling is critical to improving supply chain sustainability and the Company's successful application of the EcoGraf HFfree® purification process to recycle battery anode material provides it with a unique ability to support customers to reduce CO2 emissions and lower battery costs.

About Geological Survey of Finland GTK

The Geological Survey of Finland GTK produces impartial and objective research data and services in support of decision-making in industry, academia, and wider society to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, carbon-neutral world. GTK is a research institution governed by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

