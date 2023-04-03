Betgoodwin announced as new sponsor of Spring Cup at Newbury Racecourse

LONDON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bookmakers Betgoodwin is to become the new sponsor of The Spring Cup at Newbury Racecourse. The Betgoodwin Spring Cup Handicap Stakes will take place on Saturday 22nd April as part of Newbury's flat season opener.

The Class 2 Handicap, regularly one of the top five betting turnover races in Newbury's calendar, is run over 1mile on the Saturday of the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials meeting. The race often attracts a large field and only horses aged four years or older are eligible to run. Last year's renewal was won by the Godolphin owned Modern News. The son of Shamardal, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick narrowly beat the David Menuisier trained Migration.

The Betgoodwin Spring Cup Handicap Stakes has a total prize fund of £70,000, an increase from £50,000 in 2022.

Independent bookmakers Goodwin Racing Ltd launched Betgoodwin in 2022. The new UK online sportsbook is available via app and PC. Betgoodwin are well established in the horseracing industry with brand ambassadors including Hayley Turner, Tom Cannon, Alan King, Chris Gordon and Mike Cattermole.

Julian Head, Manager Director Goodwin Racing Ltd said: "Betgoodwin are delighted to be sponsoring the prestigious Spring Cup at Newbury. We are a company who specialises in horseracing which makes this an excellent fit. In addition to offering a fantastic state of the art online sportsbook we still operate a telephone betting service for customers. We're sure this going to be a happy and long-term relationship between both parties."

Julian Thick, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse welcomed the news: "We are very grateful for Betgoodwin sponsoring the Spring Cup. It is always a competitive handicap and one of Newbury's most successful betting turnover races. We are delighted the race has an increased prize fund in 2023 as part of our 16% increase in prize money this season."

