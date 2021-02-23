BESTSELLER Brands Embrace Live Shopping E-commerce Trend in Partnership With Bambuser

BRANDE, Denmark, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAME IT and VERO MODA are entering the world of live shopping, in partnership with Bambuser. NAME IT became the first BESTSELLER brand to launch a live shopping broadcasting platform, which they have dubbed NAME IT LIVE.

NAME IT LIVE will broadcast several times per week, with prominent Danish influencers on occasion taking part as hosts or guests. Initially limited to a Danish audience, NAME IT LIVE's debut broadcast kicked off on Monday 22 February 2021.

"We are extremely proud of being the first-ever Danish children's brand to launch a live shopping broadcast. This is a unique possibility for us to communicate with our customers in a whole new way. In the live streams we will highlight styles and trends, but also share more educational content like our Better Materials programme," says Matilde Louise Damsgaard, International Marketing Manager at NAME IT.

VERO MODA expects to go live on Friday 26 February 2021 with a run of three shows in three days, with an initial focus on Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany.

"Looking at stats, live viewings on Facebook spiked by 50 percent during lockdown, while viewings on Instagram surged by 70 percent. Meanwhile, 89 percent of consumers expect to increase their live shopping in the coming year," explains VERO MODA's Digital B2C Team Leader Anne-Katrine Bjerregaard Madsen.

"So there's no doubt that the live format is super relevant and the direction retailers need to go. Another super important thing to note is that consumers want proof before they buy and they want to be reassured. Human-driven content like influencer live streams are therefore a great way to create trust."

Monday's launch of NAME IT LIVE marked a significant milestone for live shopping in BESTSELLER - a project that has quickly developed from a standing start over the past month.

NAME IT and VERO MODA have linked with one of the world's leading providers of live shopping - Bambuser - to develop their respective platforms. While watching the show, consumers can chat with the hosts and guests, as well as browse relevant styles.

"Live shopping brings a unique shopping experience both for us as a brand and for the viewers," says Ajla Smrkovic, NAME IT's Digital Communication Responsible.

