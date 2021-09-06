Best-in-Class Companies Earn Enlightened Growth Leadership Recognition from Frost & Sullivan Institute

"The Companies recognized as Enlightened Growth Leaders share the vision of Frost & Sullivan Institute- leveraging Best Practices to become a part of the solution to some of the greatest challenges the world faces today. These Companies analyze what needs to be done, implement at best practices level and inspire all stakeholders," said David Frigstad, Executive Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist deserving companies. Our Global think tank does a detailed review of all perspectives on where and how companies can improve our global economy and improve the future of the planet. With performance indicators such as growth excellence, innovation to zero on key global priorities, customer value chain, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition.

Recipients:

Thales Group

UniCredit SpA

Valeo S.A.

Volvo Car Corporation

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.

Barloworld Logistics

Airtel India

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

Chemanol

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

General Motors

The IDC (South Africa)

EXPERSE

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Old Mutual Limited

Sasol Limited

STC

Tata Communications

Tata Motors

Telkom SA SOC Limited

Vodafone Group Plc.

