Best ETL Tools In 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released By 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In big data methods, ETL Tools plays an important role. ETL helps organizations to capture data and integrate it into a single, unified repository from different outlets. ETL often makes it easy for data of various sorts to work collectively. A standard ETL system gathers and refines various data forms, then provides the information to a database system such as Redshift, Azure, or BigQuery.

360Quadrants has selected and assessed the best ETL Tools providers. Such quadrants are built by analyzing parameters collected from product offerings, business strategies, inputs received from buyers and industry experts. These quadrants are modified every three months, primarily in the ETL software domain, to enable a high degree of analysis of the solutions to the feasibility of the suppliers by qualified experts.

360Quadrants conduct a detailed SWOT assessment and the vendors chosen for positioning are correctly evaluated. This appraisal helps businesses to obtain insights into new business opportunities and growth trends in order to acquire the best solutions for company expansions and product creation. 360Quadrants provides a detailed list of major multinational organizations that support the method of vendor preference.

Quadrant Categorization for ETL Software

360Quadrants analyzed34 vendors in the ETL software space and 10 vendors were identified as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies and placed in the 360quadrant.

Stitch, Fivetran, dataloader.io, and Azure Data Factory are identified as visionary leaders and placed on a quadrant in the ETL software space.

AWS Glue and AWS Data Pipeline have been described as innovators in the ETL software space.

Logstash and Hevo Data are identified as Emerging Companies in the ETL software space.

Parabola and Singular have been categorized as Dynamic Differentiators in the ETL software space.

360Quadrants Assessment Method

Top ETL Tools were chosen to be placed in the 360quadrant as a result of a comprehensive study performed on their capabilities. Nearly 75 performance factors were used for the evaluation of the selected vendors. Two main categories that determined the vendor positions were, product offering value and innovation in market strategies. The appraisal criteria were identified by the durability of the product offering including the size and breadth of the product portfolio, the main features of the product, the consistency of the product, as well as the effect on the credibility of the company. Geographical scope, variety of applications offered, distribution channel mix, feasibility, and organic growth strategy capability are the distinguishing factors defined for market strategy excellence.

Weightages were assigned to produce an aggregate rating from the parameters defined by analysts and industry consultants. These ratings normally determine the position of the software provider on the quadrant. If there are any internal or technological changes to the software vendors' products, then the quadrant will be updated according to the changes.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

