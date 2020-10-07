Best Continuous Integration Tools in 2020- Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous integration is the method of computerizing the integration of code changes from various contributors into a specific software project. The continuous integration method involves automatic tools that emphasize the new code's correctness prior to integration. A source code version control system is the core of the continuous integration process. The version control system is also accompanied with additional checks such as syntax style review tools, automated code quality tests, and much more.

360Quadrants has comprehensively analyzed and published some of the best continuous integration tools providers to enable businesses choose the continuous integration tools as per their requirements. All these providers were mapped on a quadrant prior to in-depth analysis and evaluation on two broad categories, product maturity, and company maturity.

360Quadrants also provides an extensive SWOT analysis that allows service providers to acquire knowledge about new growth opportunities and areas of improvement.

Continuous Integration Tools Vendor Evaluation

360Quadrants has assessed a total 17 companies offering Continuous Integration Tools, which were evaluated, of which, the top 10companies were shortlisted and plotted on a quadrant and identified as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

CircleCI, Jenkins, Pantheon, Buddy, and TeamCity Continuous Integration have been identified as the Visionary Leaders in the continuous integration tools space. Visionary leaders generally have an extensive range of product offerings and a strong global presence.

Bamboo, Chef, and AWS CodePipeline Continuous Integration have been recognized as Innovators in the continuous integration tools space. Innovators are known to possess innovative product portfolios and competitive business strategies.

CruiseControl has been identified as an emerging player in the continuous integration tools space. Emerging players are usually growing players who have niche and competitive product portfolios.

Semaphore has been identified as a Dynamic Differentiatorin the continuous integration tools space. Dynamic Differentiators have niche product portfolios and strong business strategies which help them grow continuously.

360Quadrants Assessment

A team of experts comprising research analysts assesses the top continuous integration tools vendors on various evaluation criteria such as product maturity, company maturity, and key insights from industry experts and customers. Key factors considered in product maturity are- product offerings, type of deployment, key features & functionality, and support services. Key factors in company maturity are- geographic coverage,partner ecosystem, organic growth strategies, and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. Each parameter is assigned a specific weightage as per its significance and industry demand. Lastly, the vendor is rated based on the parameters provided, and then a patent-pending algorithm is processed, which then systematically generates a quadrant.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Language Learning Software, Photo Management Software, and CRM Software.

