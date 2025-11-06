Best Buy Canada Becomes the First Exclusive Canadian Retail Partner to Offer Birdbuddy's Award-Winning Smart Feeder, The Birdbuddy Pro

Available exclusively at Best Buy in Canada, the Birdbuddy Pro Solar Smart Bird Feeder with Camera and Perch Extender offers a cutting-edge way for Canadians to connect with nature right in their own backyards. Equipped with solar power, AI-powered bird recognition, and instant photo and video notifications through the Birdbuddy app, the feeder automatically identifies visiting bird species, creating a personal, interactive birdwatching experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with Best Buy Canada to bring Birdbuddy to an entirely new community of bird enthusiasts," said Franci Zidar, CEO and co-founder of Birdbuddy. "Our mission has always been to help people rediscover their connection to nature, and this partnership makes that easier and more accessible than ever before."

The Birdbuddy Pro Solar Smart Feeder combines design, sustainability, and smart technology to make birdwatching effortless and educational. Its solar roof keeps the camera charged, while built-in AI identifies over 1,000 bird species and saves each visit in a digital collection within the Birdbuddy app.

"Working with Birdbuddy as its exclusive retail partner in Canada reflects our mutual belief in AI-powered technology and our commitment to bringing innovative smart home solutions to Canadians," said Eric Stockner, Vice President of Merchandising, Best Buy Canada. "We're proud to offer a product that helps connect people with nature and are excited to add Birdbuddy to our assortment ahead of the holiday season."

The Birdbuddy Pro Solar Smart Bird Feeder w/ Cam + Perch Extender (Blue) is available now exclusively at Best Buy Canada for $399.99 CAD.

Product Highlights

Advanced AI bird recognition: Identifies over 1,000 bird species, helping users learn more about their visitors and enjoy a rich birdwatching experience.

High-quality camera system: Captures clear 5MP photos and smooth 2K videos with HDR, slow-motion, and a wide 122° field of view.

Real-time audio capture: Built-in microphone records bird songs and ambient sounds in high fidelity.

Free Birdbuddy app: View bird visits live, connect with a global birdwatching community, and access fun facts, expert tips, and insights on bird behavior.

Smart notifications: Get instant alerts when a new visitor — feathered or furry — arrives at your feeder.

Personalized guidance: The app offers feeding tips and custom food mix suggestions to attract diverse species.

Citizen science contribution: Each Birdbuddy supports global research and conservation efforts by sharing anonymous data that helps track bird populations and migrations.

Thoughtful design: Includes a perch extender for larger birds, a rear door for easy refilling, and flexible mounting options for any outdoor setup.

Sustainable power: A 3,800mAh rechargeable battery lasts up to 30 days per charge, while the detachable solar roof extends battery life using sunlight.

About Birdbuddy



Founded with the mission to help people reconnect with nature, Birdbuddy combines smart technology, design, and environmental awareness to create products that inspire joy and education through wildlife observation. Birdbuddy's award-winning smart feeders have captured millions of bird moments worldwide and have been recognized by TIME as one of the Best Inventions of 2023. For more information visit www.mybirdbuddy.com



About Best Buy Canada

A wholly owned subsidiary of Best Buy Co., Inc., Best Buy Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's largest and most innovative omnichannel retailers, operating the Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Express and Geek Squad ( www.geeksquad.ca ) brands. With over 320 Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile and Best Buy Express stores across Canada and an expanded assortment of lifestyle products offered through BestBuy.ca, Best Buy is a leader in total retail, catering to customers how, when, and where they want to shop. Best Buy Canada is committed to making a positive impact in the community with programs and partnerships that support youth to connect with technology to advance their education. For more information, visit BestBuy.ca .

