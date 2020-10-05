Best Big Data Software in 2020 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big data is a mixture of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data gathered by organizations that could be used in machine learning algorithms, predictive modeling, and other advanced statistical implementations to extract information.These days, the use of big data has become necessary for organizations to get a competitive edge over their competitors. Existing rivals and new businesses will use the strategies derived from the analyzed data to remain competitive, drive innovation, and generate profits in most industries equally.

Several vendors have been identified and analyzed by 360Quadrants, providing the best big data software that can help businesses to makestrategic investment decisions. These quadrants are generated following an in-depth evaluation of the supplier, which includes a full range of functionality, and go-to-market strategies. Mostly in the big data software space, such quadrants are modified every three months and incorporate elevated analysis of strategies and effectiveness of suppliers by qualified professionals.

360Quadrants carries out a detailed SWOT assessment and precisely evaluate the vendors chosen for positioning. This assessment allows organizations to obtain insights into future market trends and advancements in order to obtain the right vendors for business expansion and industry growth. 360Quadrants offers a complete list of major corporate entities that facilitate the process of selecting vendors.

Quadrant Categorization for Big Data Software

360Quadrants analyzed 23 vendors in the big data software space and 10 vendors have beencategorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies and placed in the quadrant.

SPSS, Wolfram Mathematica, Qlik Sense, and MangoDBareidentified as visionary leaders and placed on a quadrant in thebig data software space.

SAP HANA and MemSQL have been described as innovators in the big data software space.

Qubole and Collibraare identified as emerging companies in the big data software space.

DataBricks and Performax have been categorized as dynamic differentiators in the big data software space.

360Quadrants Assessment Method

Top Big Data Software vendors are identified through comprehensive research carried out on key vendor offerings and are placed in the 360quadrant. Almost 85key criteriahave beenidentified for the evaluation of the shortlisted vendors. The vendor assessments are determined intwo major areas: strength of product portfolio and excellence in corporate strategies. The assessment criteria recognized under the strength of the product portfolio include the scope and depth of the product portfolio, the features and functions of the product, the uniqueness of the product, and the effect on the image of the brand. Geographic footprint, scope of applications delivered, distribution channel blend, feasibility, and organic growth plan efficiency are the determining factors recognized under corporate strategy excellence.

Weightages are given to derive an overall score from the parameters decided by analysts and industry professionals. These derived scores will decide the position of the software provider and they will be placed on the quadrant according to their score. If the software providers undergo any organizational or functional changes, the quadrant will be updated according to the changes.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors.Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in niche spaces, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that linksindustry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields such as Data Mining Software, Productivity Software, and Statistical Analysis Software.

