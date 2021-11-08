Best Art Vinyl Award 2021

Music artists whose album covers have made the top 50 this year include legendary veterans, Duran Duran with their 15th studio album 'Future Past', Sir Elton John's collaboration album 'The Lockdown Sessions' and The Manic Street Preachers with their 14th LP 'The Ultra Vivid Lament'. The public will be invited to vote for their favourites online at www.artvinyl.com or in person via the exhibitions that will run alongside the Award, which will ultimately decide the overall winner.



This year to celebrate the outstanding sleeve designs, Best Art Vinyl 2021 will be accompanied by exhibitions across the UK, culminating with final winners revealed at an Awards event and unique art installation on 6th January at The Hari Hotel in Belgravia, London, voted the No1 hotel in the UK for Trip Advisor's 2021 Traveller's Choice Award.

An exhibition that curates all 50 nominations for Best Art Vinyl 2021 together with the previous winning sleeves from the last 16 years will be running at The Spring Arts Centre in Havant, UK.

Nominated Records and Public voting on www.artvinyl.com

Winners announced 6th Jan 2022, Hari Hotel London

Best Art Vinyl 2021 Judging Panel:

Matthew Cooper, Designer mrcooper – Arctic Monkeys, Franz Ferdinand, Noel Gallagher. Best Art Vinyl 2016 winner for Last Shadow Puppets – 'Everything You've Come to Expect'

Alison Fielding, Head of Creative at Beggars Group beggars.com

Andrew Heeps, Founder of Art Vinyl artvinyl.com

Rob O'Connor, Stylorouge Creative Consultants www.stylorouge.co.uk - Blur, Squeeze, Morrissey.

Russell Oliver, Painter/Artist saatchiart.com/RussellOliver – Winner of Best Art Vinyl 2020 for IDLES 'Ultra Mono'

Bill Smith, Author of Cover Stories: Five decades of Album Art book/cover-stories/bill-smith

