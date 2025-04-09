Bertrandt opens new location in Istanbul

Expansion of the global network

ISTANBUL, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertrandt has opened a new location in Istanbul, Türkiye. This step is intended to increase competitiveness, ensure the successful implementation of projects, serve the growing research and development needs of the Turkish market, and expand the global network to include specialists from all the Group's business areas.

In order to further expand its engineering capacities for offshore, nearshore and onsite services in the future, Bertrandt has opened a new location on the Asian side of Istanbul. The location will act as an interface and orchestrator for multidisciplinary and cross-company technology development.

In Türkiye, Bertrandt already employs around 50 people who work in various fields, including technological benchmark analysis, feasibility studies, (embedded) software development, design and prototyping, machine development and automation, robotics, testing and validation, H2 hydrogen technologies and project management. These teams work on projects for well-known international customers from a wide range of industries.

"The opening of our new location in Istanbul is an important step in our growth strategy. Istanbul offers excellent prospects for the future thanks to its dynamic economy and strategic location. The city is home to a large proportion of Türkiye's business activities, making it a central hub for innovation, technology development and highly qualified personnel. This location will enable us to further expand our expertise and our capabilities in the interest of our customers," says Erdinc Yesilkaya, Managing Director Bertrandt Türkiye.

Bertrandt has been present in Türkiye since 2008. This has proven to be a decisive milestone in the expansion of its international footprint. Since then, Bertrandt has been supporting strategic customers worldwide in the automotive, agricultural machinery, smart industry, digitalization, mechanical engineering and aerospace sectors.

With the new location on the Asian side of Istanbul, Bertrandt is strengthening its position as a leading provider of engineering and technology services and is driving forward the development of innovative technologies.

About Bertrandt

Through our development performance, we accelerate technological progress and make a relevant contribution to a sustainable future. We are an independent and international development service provider with many years of automotive expertise. With cross-industry know-how and a holistic understanding of systems and products, we create technological solutions along the entire value chain. We deal with a focus on trend topics such as digitalization, e-mobility and autonomous systems, mainly for the automotive, aerospace and mechanical engineering sectors, and consistently facilitate the development of tailored solutions in these areas. We work on this every day – with around 14,000 employees at over 50 sites worldwide.

