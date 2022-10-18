Berner Foods Selects Evotix to Digitize and Streamline EHS Management

Ease of use, intuitive UI and reporting capabilities just some of the reasons for the selection

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berner Foods, a leading supplier of shelf-stable, dairy-based food and beverage products, has selected Evotix , a world leader in environment, health, safety (EHS) and well-being software, to help digitize and streamline their EHS management.

Experiencing tremendous growth, Berner Foods identified the need to invest in health and safety software, rather than continue using cumbersome spreadsheets and forms that provided no visibility or data around health and safety. In particular, they required a solution for incident management, behavior management, audit and contractor management.

After a lengthy vetting process, looking at four suppliers in the EHS software space, Berner Foods selected Evotix Assure due to its flexibility, intuitive UI, ease of use and reporting capabilities. The company's mobile solution also attracted interest as Berner Foods needed to supply floor employees with an application, and this one came with no license fees.

"Evotix didn't try to fit Berner Foods into one thing, but tailored their system to our needs," said Rick J. Tourtillott, EHS manager at Berner Foods. "Evotix has provided a scalable solution which will allow us to adapt and grow with it, as our company continues to grow."

The EHS team at Berner Foods especially likes the accessibility that Evotix's solution provides – with a simple QR code, an employee, contractor or operator can access the mobile app to easily complete a form such as a ladder inspection or pull down a form to complete an incident or hazard report.

Such ease of use enables the EHS team to easily drill into their incident data without needing to spend hours analyzing their safety performance on a spreadsheet. This allows the team to be on the shopfloor with employees, and out from behind the desk. Similarly, the leadership team can easily create and schedule safety reports as and when needed.

"Having been in the business for so many years, we understood the challenges Rick and his team were facing. We were excited to help them see past the papers and spreadsheets toward data and insights to help drive success," said Jonathan Ricks, account director at Evotix. "What was more exciting for us was the ability to bring their solution to market so quickly. In less than 3 months, they were up and running!"

Most importantly for Berner Foods, they found a partner in Evotix and not just a supplier who will just "implement and walk out." As Tourtillott continued, "It has been a great experience with implementation to date. Every step has been more successful than the last. We are looking forward to the continued many years of partnership!"

About Berner Foods

Berner Food & Beverage is a leading supplier of shelf-stable, dairy-based food and beverage products to large CPG companies, emerging beverage brands, and private label retailers nationwide. The Company is a single source partner for food and beverage products including RTD coffees and teas, dips, sauces, and snacks. The Company maintains the highest credentials and certifications including SQF2000 Level III, organic certified, HACCP certified, and meets the stringent standards of virtually every CPG brand and major retailer in North America.

About Evotix

Evotix is a global technology company transforming the way employees engage in workplace health and safety. Its market leading solution is used by more than 400 customers across a diverse range of industries including manufacturing, food & drink, construction, retail, utility services, transport & logistics, local authorities, healthcare, education and housing.

SOURCE Evotix