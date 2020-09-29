Bermuda's British Airways Service from London Switches to Heathrow Terminal 5 starting March 2021

Will open more European connections and more convenient twin centre holidays

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct air service to Bermuda will originate from London Heathrow beginning March 28, 2021 announced jointly today by the Bermuda Ministry of Transport and British Airways (BA). Tickets are now on sale, with return fares from as low as 876 USD.

This new service, operating a minimum of four times weekly and much as daily, will open a wide and diverse range of flight connections for those travelling to and from Bermuda. While current demand for flights to Bermuda emanates mainly from the UK, Heathrow flights have the potential to stimulate significantly greater demand from the rest of the world, particularly European cities.

The Hon. David Burt, Premier of Bermuda and minister responsible for tourism, said: "This is a signature achievement which will provide a foundation to extend Bermuda's tourism reach into Europe. The entire team who worked on this deserves our thanks as we set the stage for a new opportunity for tourism growth. British Airways has been a longstanding and valued partner and through this relationship we have partnered in an innovative change that will be welcomed by all travellers to and from Bermuda."

The flights will depart from Bermuda from the new airport terminal scheduled to open in December 2020 at 20:10, landing at London Heathrow at 06:55 the next day. The route will be operated by a Boeing 777-200, which will soon feature the airline's new Club Suite offering direct-aisle access, a suite door for greater privacy and luxurious flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration.

"We are enthusiastic about this London airport shift and have already begun talks with British Airways and local hotel partners to create special consumer offers to launch the Heathrow service next year," said Bermuda Tourism Authority Interim CEO Glenn Jones. "While the city hasn't changed, we treat this development like an entirely new route because we believe the whole European travel landscape changes now in a positive way."

"Additionally, our longstanding 85-year plus partnership connecting BA with Bermuda will continue to benefit international business and tourism and as a result of this pivotal decision will aid in the island's pandemic recovery," adds Jones.

BA's Director of Network and Alliances, Neil Chernoff, said: "We are delighted to launch flights from London Heathrow to Bermuda and we look forward to welcoming customers to experience our world class facilities at Terminal 5. Whether our customers are travelling on business, visiting friends and family or taking a European holiday, London Heathrow is the UK's largest airport and a gateway for many of our destinations worldwide."

