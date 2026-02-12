Berlin Heals Successfully Raises Over 10M USD to Expand the New Less Invasive Approach to More Heart Failure Patients

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals Holding AG, a MedTech company focused on transformative therapies for heart failure, today announced the successful closing of a new financing round, raising over 10M USD from a combination of existing shareholders and new investors. The funding will be used to advance the company's cardiac microcurrent technology and expand its clinical research program.

Berlin Heals has developed a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of heart failure based on its proprietary implantable device, C-MIC (Cardiac Microcurrent). The system has already demonstrated impressive clinical outcomes, but the company continues to expand on the evidence. Berlin Heals will be presenting updated clinical data at major cardiology conferences throughout this year, as well as publish new publications.

Berlin Heals is entering the next phase of innovation, focusing on less invasive implantation techniques and enhanced device designs intended to broaden patient eligibility and streamline future adoption. The newly secured capital will support expanding indications into wider patient populations and begin larger double blinded trials to prepare for the FDA IDE submission.

Berlin Heals has previously demonstrated sustained functional and quality-of-life improvements in patients with dilated cardiomyopathy treated with C-MIC. Long-term follow-up data from early studies continue to support the durability of the therapy, reinforcing confidence in the company's clinical and regulatory strategy.

John Brumfield, Chief Executive Office of Berlin Heals Holding, added:

"Closing this financing round marks an important milestone for us. We are deeply thankful to our Co-Founder of Berlin Heals Holding Ltd. and the Member of the Board – Marko Bagaric for achieving another impressive round of financing. His long-term vision and dedication to this company is crucial for the trust of our long-standing shareholders and welcoming new investors who share our vision. Having this strong background and support, together with our clinical data, we now have even more confidence to move into less invasive solutions that could significantly expand the impact of our therapy. This funding allows us as well to take decisive steps toward global commercialization."

Rob ten Hoedt, Board Chairman of Berlin Heals Holding AG, commented:

"Heart failure remains an area of tremendous unmet medical need. Having followed the growth of Berlin Heals, I am convinced that this technology has the potential to redefine how we treat heart failure patients. This financing enables the company to translate its innovation into a therapy that can reach many more patients worldwide and influence greatly their quality of life."

Berlin Heals Holding AG is a Swiss joint-stock company founded in 2014. The company's C-MIC technology delivers a constant electrical microcurrent to the heart, generating a localized electrical field designed to improve cardiac function. Based on clinical studies to date, this approach has shown the potential to deliver rapid and sustained benefits for patients suffering from heart failure.

