Berite Labelle, new muse of Balmain, confirms her presence at the Cannes Film Festival

Her career as a model does not prevent her from pursuing her goals in the cinema. Berite's lifelong dream of becoming an actress has come true since moving to the United States in 2019, after earning a partial scholarship to the Conservatory program at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles. She is currently pursuing her modeling and acting career and shooting her first feature film in Romania.

Now based in the Switzerland, she is above all a woman of the world: Berite was born in Tiraspol, Moldova. At four years old, she moved to Bosnia and then Germany before landing in Geneva, Switzerland, at six years old. A lifelong lover of languages, she is fluent in Russian, French and English, with a working knowledge of Spanish, Italian and Arabic.

This talent for communicating in multiple dialects is a trait shared with her late father, Moise Neroum Ngadande, who spoke seven languages and was originally from Chad, Africa. His work traveling the globe for the United Nations sparked her own sense of adventure.

Ms Labelle will also have some very exciting entrepreneurial pursuits to be unveiled in 2025 that include but are not limited to a T.V. and Film Production Company named HARD Productions LLC with her business partner out of Los Angeles.

HARD PRODUCTIONS LLC is a Delaware based Production Company. The focus is meaningful storytelling in film and television.

