BerGenBio strengthens its leadership team with appointment of Cristina Oliva as Chief Medical Officer

BERGEN, Norway, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE:BGBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, selective AXL inhibitors for severe unmet medical needs, today announces the appointment of Cristina Oliva, MD as Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective 25 April 2022. Cristina joins the senior leadership team heading up clinical development of BerGenBio's selective AXL inhibitor programs.

Cristina is a Board-certified oncologist and brings over 20 years of senior clinical development experience across large pharmaceutical, biotechnology and Clinical Research Organizations (CROs). Most recently Cristina was Vice President, Oncology and Head of Oncology Centre of Excellence at IQVIA Ltd, where she led the development of decentralized trials and established and led the IQVIA Oncology Global Scientific Advisory Board. Prior to her role at IQVIA, Cristina held senior positions leading oncology development programs for Nordic Nanovector, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline and Eli Lilly.

Martin Olin, Chief Executive Officer of BerGenBio, commented: "I'm delighted to welcome Cristina as our new Chief Medical Officer. Cristina's leadership experience within oncology drug development across big pharma, biotech and CRO environments will be instrumental in executing BerGenBio's development strategy for our AXL inhibitor programs, including our most advanced program bemcentinib, currently in phase II trials."

On her appointment as Chief Medical Officer at BerGenBio, Cristina Oliva, MD, commented: "BerGenBio is on the frontier of developing novel, highly selective AXL inhibitors for the treatment of severe diseases such as oncology and respiratory infections. I'm very excited to join BerGenBio at this critical phase and look forward to working with the senior leadership team to help further advance its AXL inhibitor programs."

Contacts:

For BerGenBio: Martin Olin CEO, BerGenBio ASA

ir@bergenbio.com

Rune Skeie, CFO, BerGenBio ASA

rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

International Media Relations

Mary-Jane Elliott, Chris Welsh, Lucy Featherstone

Consilium Strategic Communications

bergenbio@consilium-comms.com

+44 20 3709 5700

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for aggressive diseases, including immune-evasive, therapy resistant cancers. The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II clinical development programme focused on combination and single agent therapy in cancer and COVID-19. A first-in-class functional blocking anti-AXL antibody, tilvestamab, is undergoing phase I clinical testing.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). For more information, visit www.bergenbio.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bergenbio-asa/r/bergenbio-strengthens-its-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-cristina-oliva-as-chief-medical-office,c3543733

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE BerGenBio ASA