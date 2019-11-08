Beregos S.A - The Art of Investing

LUGANO, Switzerland, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beregos S.A., a Lugano based digital startup founded by a group of Swiss entrepreneurs, is launching a revolutionary Asset Management business in 2019.

Founding partners: Aimone Beretta and Hans Goessl

Beregos S.A. offers solid, profitable and resilient investment solutions otherwise inaccessible to private investors. Beregos' methodology adopts unique investment process and an alternative risk management tool based on alternative data versus the traditional linear-based model used in the industry. Beregos' investment philosophy will merge tradition and innovation leveraging on a proven track record using "quantamentals" techniques. The Fund and managed account solutions will be available to Beregos clients via the app, allowing them to digitally view their investments upon request.

Beregos S.A. company has been introduced to the Fintech world during the London Noah Conference 2019 (October 30-31) while the official release date of the app is scheduled for 2020. CEO Aimone Beretta and COO Hans Goessl got lots of positive feedback from bankers and investors. Innovative use of artificial intelligence for searching investments monitoring specific early signals and detecting trends in conjuction with fundamental bottom up analysis will position Beregos as an early adopter of "quantamentals" investment approach.

Please visit www.beregos.com to stay informed about "next generation finance."

About Beregos

Every successful startup begins in a garage. Beregos began in a garage too – before cycling up the Monte Bar mountain in the Italian region of Switzerland. At the restaurant near the summit, the founders began discussing stock markets and strategies. Artashes, a tourist from London, followed their conversation from a nearby table. He liked the founders vision so much that he decided to become Aimone and Hans' business partner. Investing in single stocks on the basis of the proprietary financial analysis was a breakthrough for him which triggered immediate capital deployment.

That's how Beregos was founded.

