Benzyl Alcohol Market Size To Reach USD 87.1 Million In 2030 Due to Increasing Use Of Benzyl Alcohol In Hair Care Products And Rising Use Of Benzyl Alcohol As Antimicrobial Preservatives, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global benzyl alcohol market size is expected to reach USD 87.1 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing use of benzyl alcohol in hair care products and as antimicrobial preservatives are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for benzyl alcohol in the construction industry is expected to drive the market between 2022 and 2030. Benzyl alcohol is widely used in hair care products such as hair oils, conditioners, and shampoos to treat the lines formed in the hair. This is increasing its use in hair care products which is expected to drive the market revenue growth. Benzyl alcohol is also widely used in the construction industry in adhesives, sealants, paints, and coatings to improve product's texture, fragrance, and shelf life. This is another factor increasing its adoption in construction industry and is expected to boost the revenue growth of the market. Additionally, the rising use of benzyl alcohol as antimicrobial preservative prevents bacterial growth.

However, concerns regarding side effects associated with benzyl alcohol and toxic effects of benzyl alcohol could hamper the revenue growth of the market. Additionally, overdose while using benzyl alcohol could lead to a long period of reaction, slow healing, and low efficiencies that could hamper the revenue growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Bacteriostatic preservative segment is expected to register steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Rising use of bacteriostatic preservatives in low concentrations intravenous preparation, cosmetics, and topical drugs is expected to drive growth of the segment.

Cosmetics & personal care segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing use of benzyl alcohol in cosmetics and personal care products to enhance the aromatic odor of the products is driving revenue growth of the segment. Benzyl alcohol is also used due to its preservative properties, which help the products increase shelf life, increasing its demand in cosmetics and personal care products.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of benzyl alcohol due to its organically forming properties from plants and fruits is driving benzyl alcohol market revenue growth. Rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry is increasing demand for benzyl alcohol in the countries in region, which is expected to propel market revenue growth.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Elan Chemical Company, Inc., Alfa Aesar, Merck KGaA, Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited, Lanxess India Private Limited, Wuhan Biet Co., Ltd., Finar Limited, Hubei Greenhome Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., INEOS Group Ltd., and Greenfield Global USA, Inc.

, Inc. In December 2021 , Finar Limited introduced a range of high purity solvents for HPLC & LCMS applications from Duksan Pure Chemicals, a leading South Korean Company in laboratory chemicals. The range includes Acetonitrile and Methanol in LC-MS and Supra Gradient Grade.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global benzyl alcohol market based on grade, application, end-use, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030)

Food Grade



Industrial Grade



Pharmaceutical Grade



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030)

Cleaning Agent



Synthetic Solvent



Epoxy Resins



Bacteriostatic Preservative



Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030)

Food & Beverages



Pharmaceutical



Paints & Coatings



Cosmetics & Personal Care



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

