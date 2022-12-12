Benzoates Market worth $540 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global "Benzoates Market by Type (Potassium Benzoate, Sodium Benzoate, Ammonium Benzoate), End-Use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to grow from USD 429 million in 2022 to USD 540 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. High demand for food & drinks, and pharmaceutical products in countries such as India and China along with the growth in personal care & home care, and animal feed industry is expected to drive the benzoates market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Benzoates Market"

110 – Tables

35 – Figures

200 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=108159649

Sodium benzoate, by type, is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on type, the benzoates are classified into potassium benzoate, sodium benzoate, ammonium benzoate, and others. Sodium benzoate is majorly used in food products to increase their shelf life and preserve them. There is significant growth related to the food & beverage industry in some of the key countries, such as China, Japan, Germany, which is driving the market for benzoates.

Food & beverage segment, by end-use, is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Based on end-use, the benzoate market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and others. Growing population of countries such as India and China with a significant growth in urban population has given a boost in the demand for packaged food & drinks. Benzoates are used as preservatives in this industry. Thus, usage of benzoates in the production of food & beverage is expected to drive the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=108159649

North America region is expected to account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the second-largest market during the forecast period by value. This demand can be attributed to the increasing use of cosmetic & personal care products in the region. US is one of the largest markets for benzoates and is expected to contribute a major portion to the overall regional demand for benzoates during the forecast period.

Market Players

Some of the key players in the global Benzoates market are such as LANXESS (Germany), Wuhan Youji Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Tengzhou Tenglong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group Co., Ltd (China), Ganesh Benzoplast Limited (India), American Elements (US), among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Silicone Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Zeolites Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/benzoates-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/benzoates.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets