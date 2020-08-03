Bentley Systems' Chief Digital Officer discusses resilience in flexibility through cloud infrastructure | Business Chief North America

Bizclik Media Group (BMG) announces the release of Business Chief North America August 2020 edition, with Bentley Systems as its cover feature

NORWICH, England, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- [BizClik Media Group (BMG)], announced today the release of Business Chief North America August 2020 edition.

This month's cover features Jeff Richardson, CDO at Bentley Systems, on the state of the art cloud infrastructure which benefits internal and external stakeholders. "Living in a cloud-focused world, security is huge for us," he tells us. "Our CIO, Claire Rutkowski, came on board in October 2016 and has been heavily focused on integrating a robust and industry-leading cloud security platform. Along with instituting a security office, we have beefed up our security staff and infrastructure by around 800% in the past five years."

In addition to Bentley Systems, we speak to Sankar Krishnan, EVP and Industry Head, Banking and Capital Markets at Capgemini, who discusses the investor management landscape prior to and post COVID-19 and Max Cheprasov, Chief Automation Officer at Dentsu Aegis Network on why developing an AI and automation strategy is essential to modern enterprises' future.

Elsewhere within our August edition of Business Chief NA we explore the HR technology trends of 2020 and look more closely at the benefits they can provide an organisation that is looking to digitally transform its HR operations, while our Top 10 ranks the region's most valuable digital technology brands.

Other features within this month's edition include insights, thoughts and developments from AltaMed Health Services, COLOTRAQ, Dentsu Aegis Network, Digital Realty, Interstitial Systems, McDermott International Inc, SAP Global Center of Excellence and more!

