Bentley Systems Announces Finalists in the Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards Program

Winners to be selected and announced at Bentley's Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference, October 21-24 in Singapore

EXTON, Pennslyvania, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twins services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, today announced the finalists in the Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards program. The annual awards program honors the extraordinary work of Bentley software users advancing infrastructure design, construction, and operations throughout the world. Twelve independent jury panels of distinguished industry experts selected the 54 finalists from 571 nominations submitted by more than 440 organizations in more than 60 countries.

The finalists for Year in Infrastructure 2019 awards for going digital advancements in infrastructure are:

4D Construction Modeling

ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. – One Za'abeel – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

– One Za'abeel – CVB JV (Costain, VINCI Construction Grands Projets and Bachy Soletanche Joint Venture) – Thames Tideway East – London, United Kingdom

– Thames Tideway East – Mortenson | Clark, a Joint Venture – Chase Center & Warriors Mixed-Use Office and Retail Development – San Francisco, California , United States

Bridges

Italferr S.p.A. – The New Polcevera Viaduct – Genova , Liguria, Italy

– The New Polcevera Viaduct – , Pt Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk – Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – North Jakarta , Jakarta, Indonesia

– Design and Build Harbour Road 2 Project – , Shenzhen Municipal Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – BIM Design and Application in the Rapid Transformation Project of 4th Ring Road and Dahe Road in Zhengzhou – Zhengzhou , Henan, China

Buildings and Campuses

Heilongjiang Construction High-Tech Capital Group Co., Ltd. – Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province , China

– Smart and digital application in Heilongjiang Construction Industry Modernization Demonstration Park – City, , Johnson Pilton Walker – 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – Sydney , New South Wales, Australia

– 6 & 8 Parramatta Square – , Voyants Solutions Private Limited – Detailed Design, Tendering and Project Management Services for Establishment of 12 IT/Hi-Tech Parks in Bangladesh – Across 12 Districts, Bangladesh

Communications and Utilities

Hebei Huizhi Electric Power Engineering Design Co., Ltd. – Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, Hebei Province , China

– Longquan 220kV Substation – Xingtai, , PESTECH International Berhad – Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, Sarawak, Malaysia

– Digitization of 132/33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear Substation at Sibiyu Sarawak – Sibiyu, POWERCHINA Hubei Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. – Technology Application in Miluo Western 220kV Substation Project – Miluo City, Hunan Province , China

Digital Cities

CCCC Water Transportation Consultants Co. Ltd. (WTC) – SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in Pakistan – Karachi , Sindh, Pakistan

– SAPT Automatic Container Yard and Housing Project in – , Sindh, Chengdu Municipal Engineering Design and Research Institute; Chengdu Institute of Survey & Investigation – Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of Chengdu – Chengdu , Sichuan, China

– Application of BIM+GIS in Municipal Reconstruction in Shanbanqiao Area of – , Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd; Changjiang Ecological Environmental Protection Group Co., Ltd. – Application of Digitalization in Jiujiang Smart Water Management Platform – Jiujiang, Jiangxi, China

Geotechnical Engineering

Anil Verma Associates, Inc. – Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – Los Angeles, California , United States

– Regional Connector Transit Corridor (RCTC) – , ARUP Singapore Pte Ltd – Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Singapore

– Tanjong Pagar Mixed Development – Guoco Tower, Golder Associates ( Hong Kong ) Limited – Hong Kong MTR West Island Line Contract 703 - Sheung Wan to Sai Ying Pun Tunnels- Soil-structure Interaction Analyses – Hong Kong

Manufacturing

CISDI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in India – Kalinga Nagar , Orissa, India

– Tata Steel TSK Plant No. 2 Blast Furnace Project in – , Orissa, Hatch – Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, Democratic Republic of the Congo

– Sulfuric Acid Plant in the DRC – Katanga, MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Ltd. – CASTRIP® Ultra-thin Strip Project of Shagang Group in Zhangjiagang – Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China

Mining and Offshore Engineering

China Ocean Engineering Shanghai Company (COES) – Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, South Korea

– Sewol Ferry Wreck Recovery in One Piece – Offshore Mokpo, Yellow Sea, Gwangju, Engenium – Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, Western Australia , Australia

– Iron Ore Magnetic Separator Plant – Pilbara, , Shanghai Investigation, Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. – China Three Gorges New Energy Dalian Zhuanghe III (300MW) Offshore Wind Farm Project – Dalian , Liaoning, China

Power Generation

China Nuclear Industry 24 Construction Co., Ltd. – Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, Shandong Province , China

– Shandong Haiyang Nuclear Power Plant – Yantai, , Hunan Hydro & Power Design Institute – Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng City, Hubei Province , China

– Hanjiang Yakou Shipping Hub Engineering Project – Yicheng City, , Sargent & Lundy – Modernization of Big Bend Power Station in Tampa Florida – Apollo Beach, Florida , United States

Project Delivery

GHD – Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – Brisbane , Queensland, Australia

– Enterprise Automation to create a CDE for every project – , Mott MacDonald / Systra Designers working with Balfour Beatty / Vinci Joint Venture – High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – Birmingham , Country North Sectors, United Kingdom

– High Speed Two Sectors N1 and N2 Main Works Civil Contract – , Country North Sectors, South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) – Seamless Information Sharing and Integration Across Multiple Platforms Using ProjectWise – Columbia, South Carolina , United States

Rail and Transit

Italferr S.p.A. – AV/AC in Southern Italy : Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Italy

– AV/AC in : Napoli-Bari Route – Napoli-Bari, Campania-Puglia, Larsen and Toubro Limited, Transportation Infrastructure IC, Railway SBG – Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of India , CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari to Dadri, India

– Western Dedicated Freight Corridor of , CTP-14 Integrated Package (128 km) – Rewari to Dadri, Sweco Nederland B.V. – Bergen Light Rail Norway – Bergen, Hordaland, Norway

Reality Modeling

Ala Abdulhadi & Khalifa Hawas Consulting Engineering Company (AHCEC) – Reality Modeling for Madinah Al Munawara – Madinah Al Munawara , Madinah Region, Saudi Arabia

– Reality Modeling for – , Madinah Region, MMC Gamuda KVMRT (T) Sdn Bhd – Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

– Drone Surveying for BIM and GIS Data Capture- Malaysian Metro Megaproject – PowerChina ZhongNan Engineering Corporation Limited – Application of Digital Platform for Targeted Poverty Alleviation in Shibadong Village – Huayuan County, Xiangxi Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province , China

Road and Rail Asset Performance

Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd – Pan Borneo Highway – Sarawak, Malaysia

– Pan Borneo Highway – Main Roads Western Australia – Trafficmap Release Two – Perth , Western Australia , Australia

– Trafficmap Release Two – , , Transport for London – Stratford Station - Maximizing Capacity through Use of LEGION SpaceWorks – Stratford, London , Greater London, United Kingdom

Roads and Highways

CCCC First Highway Consultants Company Limited – Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – Shenzhen , Guangdong, China

– Application of BIM Design on the Expansion of JiHe Expressway – , Chongqing Communications Planning Survey & Design Institute; Guizhou Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. – Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Guizhou, China

– Integrated Application of BIM in Meitan-Shiqian Expressway – Foth Infrastructure & Environment, LLC – Foth Transforms, Connects & Revitalizes Cedar Falls, Iowa Corridor – Cedar Falls, Iowa , United States

Structural Engineering

FG Consultoria Empresarial – New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Brazil

– New Patrimonium Headquarters done 100% in BIM Structural Design – Lagoa da Prata, Minas Gerais, Sterling Engineering Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. – Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – Mumbai , Maharashtra, India

– Dhirubhai Ambani International Convention & Exhibition Centre – , Maharashtra, WSP – WSP Delivers Optimized Design for Complex Basement under Iconic Admiralty Arch – London, United Kingdom

Utilities and Industrial Asset Performance

EPCOR Utilities – Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

– Implementing Risk Based Asset Management for Power Distribution – Siemens Inc., Gas and Power – Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines

– Siemens Asset Performance Management at San Gabriel Power Plant – Batangas City, Philippines Vedanta Limited- Cairn Oil and Gas – Flow Assurance Management System – Rajasthan-Andhra Pradesh-Gujarat, India

Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

AECOM Singapore Pte Ltd and Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd – Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Singapore

– Keppel Marina East Desalination Plant – Houston Waterworks Team (a Joint Venture of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and CDM Constructors, Inc.) – Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – Houston, Texas , United States

– Northeast Water Purification Plant Expansion – , Jacobs – Tuas Water Reclamation Plant – Singapore

Water, Wastewater and Stormwater Networks

Balfour Beatty , Morgan Sindall , BAM Nuttall Joint Venture – Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, London, United Kingdom

– Thames Tideway Tunnel – Thames Tideway, Henan Water & Power Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. – Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – Beijing, China

– Decision Support System for Emergency Disposal of Sudden Water Pollution in Middle Route of South-to-North Water Diversion Project – NJS Engineers India P Limited – JICA Assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project – Guwahati, Assam, India

The finalists will present their projects as part of related infrastructure forums at Bentley's Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference, to be held this year, October 21 through 24, in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Conference Center.

Chris Barron, Bentley Systems' chief communications officer, said, "We are pleased to congratulate and celebrate this year's awards program finalists for their excellent work using Bentley technology, and to provide conference attendees with opportunities to meet the finalists and watch their project presentations, which represent truly outstanding going digital advancements in infrastructure."

The theme of the Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference is Advancing BIM through Digital Twins. The agenda features:

Keynote presentations by industry experts — Dr. Ayesha Khanna , co-founder and CEO of ADDO AI and Keith Clarke , CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, chairman of Forum of the Future

, co-founder and CEO of ADDO AI and , CBE, FREng, FICE, RIBA, chairman of Forum of the Future Digital Advancement Academies ― interactive learning sessions led by subject matter experts in BIM advancement, construction, constructioneering, digital advancement research, process industries, and reality modeling

Technology demonstrations and discussions from Bentley's strategic co-venturers — Microsoft, Siemens, and Topcon

strategic co-venturers — Microsoft, Siemens, and Topcon Opportunities for attendees to watch awards finalists' presentations and meet for one-on-one discussions

Informative product masterclasses, industry forums, and panel discussions

Awards ceremony and gala featuring announcement of the Year in Infrastructure Awards winners

Winners in Bentley's Year in Infrastructure 2019 Awards program will be announced at a gala during Bentley's Year in Infrastructure 2019 Conference, October 21-24 in Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands.

