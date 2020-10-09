Bensons for Beds supports Mind campaign for World Mental Health Day

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bensons for Beds has teamed up with charity partner Mind to support its Do One Thing campaign on World Mental Health Day on Saturday 10 October.

The UK bed and mattress retailer, with around 200 stores nationwide, has long recognised the close relationship between a good night's sleep and well-being and is developing a deep relationship with Mind, the mental health charity.

Its "Sleep Well, Stay Well" campaign was launched in response to the impact the coronavirus pandemic was having on sleep. Research found more than half of adults and more than two thirds of young people said their mental health got worse during lockdown.

Bensons supported Mind's emergency Covid appeal by gifting national TV airtime and donating £10 from every purchase during Easter and May Bank Holidays.

Mind is marking World Mental Health Day by asking people to "Do One Thing" for better mental health. Ideas include speaking to someone new, doing some exercise, doing something nice for a friend or a stranger, or becoming a Mind campaigner.

And now for every Rollo mattress sold, £10 will be donated to Bensons' charity partner Mind. Rollo by Slumberland is Bensons new rolled up mattress collection, which launched this autumn. www.bensonsforbeds.co.uk/brands/rollo?utm_source=prweb&utm_medium=rollo081020

Bensons' own sleep expert Dr Sophie Bostock said: "Those who found coronavirus stressful or have been suffering financial worries have been more likely to report poorer sleep.

"The pandemic has reminded us how important sleep is for our general health and wellness. There are simple things we can do to help, such as creating a dark, quiet and comfortable bedroom environment. Try and make time to tackle your worries during the day, so that you can wind down and relax before going to bed."

And Bensons is also set to air advertising alongside ITV's Britain Get Talking campaign to support Mind.

Bensons' chief operating officer Joe Wykes said: "Mental health and well-being is inextricably linked to getting a good night's sleep so our partnership with Mind is important to us.

"We stand together with Mind as they ask Britain to 'Do One Thing' – and I know our customers will be delighted to lend their support."

