Benelux's Largest Solar Park with Sungrow 1500V Central Inverter Solutions Comes Online

Covering 92 hectares, the solar park has been completely grid-connected since Q4 2019 with an expected annual generation of 85 MWh. It supplies the initial electricity to a zinc smelting manufacturer Nyrstar near the project, making the off-taker's production process greener by utilizing renewable energy.

The project consists of nine different plots, spreading across a wide geographical area, while Sungrow's flexible turnkey solutions including SG3125HV-MV ideally cope with the complexity. The solutions integrate central inverters, medium-voltage transformers and auxiliary devices in a 20-ft container, enabling easy transportation, installation and O&M. The three-level topology design contributes to the inverter maximum efficiency of 99% and Europe efficiency of 98.7%, guaranteeing premium yields for the solar park. The solutions also comply with challenging regulations from generators that are now applied to the European market.

The 100 MW Kristal Park Project was constructed by the energy giant Engie Fabricom, "The flexible turnkey solutions from Sungrow boost innovations on complicated utility-scale solar installations and do benefit us more. The dedicated service and competitive solutions fit the core of what we want to do and are paramount to our long-lasting partnership," said Bram Clays, Business Development Manager from Engie Fabricom.

The rise of solar as a renewable source of electricity in Belgium was striking. As a part of Europe Union, the Belgian government has enacted incentive schemes to accelerate their renewable energy adoption rate. While at the same time, the industry players have been pioneering the right ways to avoid over-subsidization.

"Sungrow is delighted to supply the tailor-made solutions for the landmark project. We use three different inverters sizes which show the depth we have in terms of the product portfolio. With the support from Sungrow responsive team, the customers will secure reliable and considerable yields," said Lewis Li, General Manager of Sungrow Europe. Li also mentioned that the Company has over six branches in Europe and comprehensive local team to meet growing demands.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 100 GW installed worldwide as of December 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

